1. Fremont
Previous: 1
Fremont (8-2, 1-0 Region 1) keeps the top spot in the rankings because, well, the two losses were against all-girls Catholic schools in last week's Nike Tournament of Champions.
A very intriguing matchup with unbeaten Davis awaits Friday as region games resume. It will be a clash of styles: Fremont's post-driven team against Davis' quick, guard-driven team.
2. Davis
Previous: 3
Davis (7-0, 1-0 Region 1) put on a defensive clinic in its Region 1 opener Dec. 20 against Weber, holding the Warriors to 5-of-39 shooting, 0-for-11 from 3-point range and 21 total points.
The Darts get a big step up for their final non-region game Tuesday against Woods Cross (6-2) before the Fremont game Friday.
3. Farmington
Previous: 2
A tough loss to Olympus gave Farmington (7-1) its first loss of the year on Dec. 20. The Phoenix has three non-region games left before opening Region 5 play on Jan. 10 against Box Elder.
Farmington leads Region 5 with 11.3 steals per game. Head coach Van Price now has 495 career coaching wins, five shy of Utah's all-time record.
4. Syracuse
Previous: 4
A good way to rebound from the first loss of the year is to beat the next two teams by a combined 130-84, which is what Syracuse (7-1, 1-0 Region 1) did against Taylorsville and Northridge.
According to MaxPreps, Syracuse ranks second in 6A with 11.8 steals per game. The top five scorers all average 6.5 points per game or better, going all the way to leading scorer Baylee Sanders' 13.1 ppg.
5. Bonneville
Previous: 5
Non-region play is done and all things considered, Bonneville's in a pretty decent spot. The Lakers are 5-5 with two straight wins against Cyprus and Weber, neither of which could crack 20 points against Bonneville's defense.
Region 5 play begins with Bountiful, the best rebounding team in the region both overall and on the offensive glass.
Notables
After starting 1-5, Box Elder has won four of its last five games to get to 5-6. The good run of form received another big boost as guards Jenna Mortensen and Kate Johnson rejoined the lineup after missing the first part of the season due to injuries.
Ogden freshman Ashley Christensen leads Region 10 in scoring with 12.1 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
One sleeper team in Region 5 is Woods Cross, which is 6-2 and has held opponents under 40 points five times.