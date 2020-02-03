1. Fremont
Previous: 1
Overall, the region is better this year yet Fremont (17-2, 10-0 Region 1) could still clinch a region title this week. It's a testament to just how far above the rest of the group the Silverwolves are.
They're ranked No. 1 in RPI and have a sizable lead on the No. 1 spot.
2. Farmington
Previous: 2
Farmington (15-2, 6-0 Region 5) is ranked No. 2 in the RPI and looks to be in line for a first-round bye once the 5A playoffs start.
The top three seeds in 5A get a bye and Farmington would essentially have to lose its four remaining games to drop below the No. 3 spot.
3. Syracuse
Previous: 3
Syracuse (15-2, 9-1 Region 1) narrowly avoided an upset loss at Weber on Friday, which is either a good or bad thing.
The good: maybe there's something the Titans can take from that game that will benefit them greatly down the road.
The bad: might it shake confidence a little bit by needing overtime to beat a team that Syracuse, ranked No. 8 in RPI, previously beat by 28?
4. Davis
Previous: 4
Kylee Mabry has five games in a row where she's scored in double figures for Davis (14-3, 7-3 Region 1).
The Darts, ranked No. 9 in RPI, have a big one on Tuesday at Syracuse, which likely decides second place in the region, but more importantly may be the difference between one and two home playoff games.
5. Layton
Previous: Not ranked
The Lancers (9-7, 7-3 Region 1) have held serve against the bottom teams in the region the past three games and get their crack at Davis-Syracuse-Fremont starting this Friday.
That is, if they can get past upset-minded Weber on Tuesday, who is playing much better the last five games.
Notes:
We're at the point now of keeping tabs on three region titles. There's Farmington, which will clinch at least a share of the Region 5 title with a win and a Viewmont loss from here on out.
Fremont can also clinch a share of the region title if the Silverwolves beat Syracuse on Friday to improve to 12-0 and if, in that same game, the Titans were to drop to 10-2.
Layton Christian (17-4, 10-0 Region 17) has clinched a share of the Region 17 title and can clinch it outright with either a win in its final two region games or a Waterford loss in its final three region games.