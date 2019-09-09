1. DAVIS
Last week: 1
Until Davis (6-1-2, 4-1-2 Region 1) meets Syracuse again, it's hard to justify dropping the Darts out of the No. 1 spot since they beat the Titans in the teams' previous meeting. They meet for the second time Tuesday. Darts midfielder Grace Nicol is up to 12 goals this year.
2. SYRACUSE
Last week: 2
The Titans (6-3, 4-3 Region 1) keep cruising. Senior forward Ashlyn Hall has 12 goals. Midfielder Caroline Stringfellow has eight and senior Sarah Wynn has five.
3. NORTHRIDGE
Last week: 3
Northridge (8-1, 6-1 Region 1) responded to its only loss in the best way it possibly could: by beating fellow first-place team Fremont. The Knights stand alone in first place halfway through the region season but with plenty more work to do.
4. FARMINGTON
Last week: 4
The Phoenix (9-0, 3-0 Region 1) is still unbeaten. Naomi Kehl and the defense are up to six shutouts this year.
5. OGDEN
Last week: Not ranked
Ogden has won its first four region games by a combined 26-1. The Tigers (7-1, 4-0 Region 10) get their toughest region test so far this week against fellow region unbeaten Cedar Valley.
Notable:
Bonneville: The Lakers (7-2, 3-0) are steadily winning games and have a massive showdown with unbeaten Farmington this week.
Fremont: The Silverwolves (6-3, 5-2) took one on the chin from Northridge this week and will be eager to respond this week.