1. NORTHRIDGE
The proof's in the pudding. Northridge (6-0, 2-0 Region 1) bested last week's top team, Davis, and followed it with a 3-0 win at Weber. The Knights have allowed two goals all season.
2. DAVIS
The Darts (5-1, 3-1 Region 1) rebounded well after the loss to Northridge by beating Clearfield 4-1. Midfielder Grace Nicol has nine goals.
3. FARMINGTON
With Region 5 play set to start this week, Farmington (6-0) is not only unbeaten, but the Phoenix hasn't allowed a goal in the past four games, giving goalkeeper Naomi Kehl four early shutouts so far.
4. FREMONT
Fremont has won three games in a row and scored seven of its eight goals in the past three games. The Silverwolves (4-2, 3-1 Region 1) are tied for second place through a little more than a quarter of the region season.
5. OGDEN
In five games, the Tigers (4-1, 1-0 Region 10) have 23 goals. Fourteen of them are from forward Kadrey Howell and midfielder Alysia Butters combined, but the team leader in assists is Abby Beus with four.
NOTABLE:
Syracuse: Caroline Stringfellow is back from injury, so expect the Titans (last week's No. 4 team) to vault back up these rankings at some point.
Bonneville: The Lakers (4-2) are taking care of business so far, but with equal parts offense and defense. They start region play this week.