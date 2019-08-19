1. DAVIS
The Darts (4-0, 2-0 Region 1) have outscored teams 17-0 this year and three of those games have been on the road. A top-of-the-region showdown with Northridge awaits Tuesday.
2. NORTHRIDGE
Northridge (4-0, 2-0 Region 1) won its first three games by one goal, so the Knights are already familiar with how to close the door in tight games should they see more.
3. FARMINGTON
The second-year Phoenix (4-0) is off to a flying start with 11 goals scored against three conceded. Abby Orison and Abigail Ferrell lead the team with three goals each.
4. SYRACUSE
It's odd to see Syracuse (2-2, 0-2 Region 1) not at the top, but if anyone's going to vault back up there, it's the Titans. They've missed BYU commit Caroline Stringfellow recently, who's out with an injury but not for much longer.
5. OGDEN
Eighteen goals in four games is an impressive haul for Ogden (3-1), which will start region play next week. Kadrey Howell has seven goals.
Notable
LAYTON
The Lancers (3-1, 1-1 Region 1) have a controlling, dictating style of play that will be even more dangerous when dynamic forward/midfielder Brynlee Roberts comes back from injury.