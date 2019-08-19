Girls Soccer - Weber vs. Bonneville 04
Bonneville players celebrate after Bonneville's Sadie Beardall (12) scored a goal in the first half against Weber on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Weber High School in Pleasant View.

1. DAVIS

The Darts (4-0, 2-0 Region 1) have outscored teams 17-0 this year and three of those games have been on the road. A top-of-the-region showdown with Northridge awaits Tuesday.

2. NORTHRIDGE

Northridge (4-0, 2-0 Region 1) won its first three games by one goal, so the Knights are already familiar with how to close the door in tight games should they see more.

3. FARMINGTON

The second-year Phoenix (4-0) is off to a flying start with 11 goals scored against three conceded. Abby Orison and Abigail Ferrell lead the team with three goals each.

4. SYRACUSE

It's odd to see Syracuse (2-2, 0-2 Region 1) not at the top, but if anyone's going to vault back up there, it's the Titans. They've missed BYU commit Caroline Stringfellow recently, who's out with an injury but not for much longer. 

5. OGDEN

Eighteen goals in four games is an impressive haul for Ogden (3-1), which will start region play next week. Kadrey Howell has seven goals. 

Notable

LAYTON

The Lancers (3-1, 1-1 Region 1) have a controlling, dictating style of play that will be even more dangerous when dynamic forward/midfielder Brynlee Roberts comes back from injury. 

 

