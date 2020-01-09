FARMINGTON — Young visitors can let it go (to some degree) at the Little Gym in Farmington this weekend.
The Little Gym in Farmington isn’t new, but its owners are, and they’re celebrating some changes they’ve made by holding a free open house for the community from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the gym, 1290 U.S. 89.
Anna and Elsa — of “Frozen” fame — will be visiting the gym from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the open house, and ongoing gym activities will run throughout the event.
Activities include parachute group activities for kids under 3, warm-ups for kids ages 3 to 5, LEGO activities for children ages 2 to 5, and demonstrations of the use of gymnastic equipment for older children.
A raffle will also be held, with 20 prizes given away, including annual family gym memberships, admission to special activities at the gym, sensory toys, dinner gift certificates, day passes to the Natural History Museum of Utah, and spa services.
The Little Gym is a local franchise of an organization with locations across the country. Each facility is an “enrichment and physical development center for children ages 4 months through 12 years,” according to the organization’s website. Programs at the gym use “movement-based learning and imaginative play to help build the confidence and skills needed at each stage of childhood.”
“Our program is so different ... we’re not like another gymnastic studio or dance studio, because really our focus is childhood development,” said Stacy Nuttall, who with husband Artie is the new owner of the franchise location. “We’re really trying to get away from that competitive ‘I have to be better than you attitude.’
“We really focus on ‘We’re a team here. We work together. We can grow together’ — just a lot of social skills because those are so hard nowadays for kids to develop with all of the devices that we all have in our hands all the time,” Nuttall continued.
The Little Gym offers classes and special activities for children based on gymnastics, but the Farmington location also offers karate and dance classes, according to the location’s website. The youngest children attend classes with a parent.
The free open house will give children and their caregivers a taste of the classes and activities the gym offers, which normally have a cost.
The gym is membership based, with a $40 annual membership fee that functions like a registration fee for each family, Nuttall said.
In addition to that membership fee, each course is about $79 for four weeks.
For young children accompanied by adults, each class is 45 minutes, but caregivers can bring their children to more than one class each week, Nuttall said.
For children ages 3 and above, classes are an hour long once a week, and participating children also can come to supervised practice time at the gym once a week, Nuttall said.
The practice-time supervisor is aware of the skills children are working on in their classes and provides special help to focus on those skills, she said.
The class fee also covers any monthly events at the gym, held two to three times a month, which averages out to visiting the gym about three times a week if families elect for their older children to participate in everything, Nuttall said.
Another special recurring activity open to gym members and nonmembers alike is called “Parent Survival Night.”
Parents can drop off their kids for special themed activities from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the first and third Friday of the month, Nuttall said, so they can have a night on the town.
The nights have themes like “pirates and princesses” and “around the world,” and serve pizza, carrot sticks and lots of water, Nuttall said. They also have cool-down activities toward the end of the evening.
“So many parents tell us that when they are driving off, their kiddo just falls asleep, and they’re like, ‘Ah, that was easy,’” Nuttall said.
Parent Survival Nights cost $25 per child for members and $30 per child for nonmembers, though there is a $5 discount for each additional child. For members, the first child is $25, the second is $20, the third is $15 and fourth is $10, Nuttall said.
The Nuttalls, who brought their own children to the Farmington Little Gym for two years before they became the owners, are excited to share the changes they have made.
“It got to the point (under previous ownership) where this Little Gym wasn’t really running to the standards of the franchise,” Nuttall said, “and so we’ve now brought it back up to those standards — and in some ways, we feel like we’ve taken it a little bit past them.”