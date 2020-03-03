OGDEN — Sandwiches, soups and other cafe offerings have expanded over the years, but one priority has stayed the same for Great Harvest Bread Co. on Historic 25th Street.
"The whole time I've been the owner we've made sandwiches, but from day one it's always the bread," said owner Chris Zenger, who has worked in the bakery since age 17 and has owned it since 2006.
"Today we have a great lunch menu with different tastes and flavors, and we change the menu up to keep it fresh and fun," said Zenger, 36, whose father, Eric, opened the bakery in 1989.
He pointed out some of his favorite current sandwich menu offerings:
- Mamacita chicken salad, on honey whole wheat, with the bakery's own spicy pecan chicken salad, provolone cheese, tomato and lettuce.
- Josh is a Turkey, on honey whole wheat, with turkey, Swiss cheese, the bakery's own seasoned mayo, sprouts and fresh avocado.
- Chris’ Crazy Cran, on sourdough, with turkey, bacon, tomato, Great Harvest cranberry cream cheese, spicy brown mustard, pepper jack cheese, and salt and pepper.
- Deluxe breakfast sandwich, on sourdough, with two cooked eggs, salt and pepper, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion and house-made ranch cream cheese spread, lightly grilled.
Sandwiches are served 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The bakery is closed Sundays.
"We have a connection to the community with our product," Zenger said. "We serve good, healthy bread that's made from scratch with no preservatives. It's hand-kneaded every day with fresh ingredients."
Zenger and crew start baking at 4:30 a.m.
"It's go, go, go," he said. "You can't tell that yeast to stop rising."
Great Harvest also has branched out with offerings that are inviting to those looking for a one-stop shop. Items include dipping oil, pancake mix, raspberry syrup, whipped honeys, granola, trail mix and the breakfast sandwiches.
"We are trying to appeal to all the different types of tastebuds," he said.
The bakery also features popular gift baskets and seasonal headliners such as carrot cake around Easter.
"We’re about quality," Zenger said. "I always like to tell employees and customers that we are a gourmet boutique. We want to make it mixed and matched by hand."
As for the breads, Zenger said the bakery strives to produce the freshest 100% whole wheat bread, "the healthiest, even moist. If it's not moist, the quality goes down the drain."
Ogden has two Great Harvest locations: Zenger's at 272 Historic 25th St. and the other at 1231 E. 4800 South. Utah has several other Great Harvest outlets, including those in Layton, Bountiful and Clinton.
The Montana-based bakery has about 200 locations nationwide, according to its website. Zenger said the bakery's wheat comes from an area of Montana called the Golden Triangle for its ideal conditions for wheat growing.