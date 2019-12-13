OGDEN — The Wasatch Figure Skating Club will hold its 2019 Winter Exhibition here this weekend.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Weber County Ice Sheet, 4390 Harrison Blvd.
The exhibition is an opportunity for skating students in the northern part of the state to perform their current competition routines, while raising money for the program. Some of these performers compete nationally.
Admission is $5; ages 3 and younger are admitted free. A "Skate with the Stars" event will follow the show, with skate rental available for $1.
For more information, vist wasatchfigureskating.org.