THURSDAY
RACHMANINOFF’S RHAPSODY
An evening of classical music, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Weber State University: Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $10-$39, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
PUMPKIN WALK
Visit vendors and see all the pumpkins, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24-26, Founders Park, 1904 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. FREE.
MASON JENNINGS
Folk style singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $27, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
SHAED
Indie pop trio based in Washington, D.C., 8 p.m. Oct. 24, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $15, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
”TIMELESS”
A video adventure that takes you from the slopes of the Rockies to the rooftops of the Alps, various times Oct. 24-25, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $21, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
”WAIT WAIT . . . DON’T TELL ME”
An award-winning comedy news quiz show, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24-25, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $40, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
SALT
Presented by Contemporary Dance is a show about how relationships change over time, various times Oct. 24-Nov. 9, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
Friday
FRIDAY MORGAN THOMAS
A songwriter and guitarist who combines elements of music genres, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
EL DUB
A one-man reggae, funk, hip hop and soul band, 9 p.m. Oct. 25, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door.
THE LEGENDARY JOE MCQUEEN QUARTET
Joe McQueen has been performing jazz music for over 80 years, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
CHAMBER ORCHESTRA FALL CONCERT
A performance by Weber State University’s chamber orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Saint Joseph Church, 514 24th St., Ogden. FREE.
ENCHANTED WOODS
Non-scary Halloween celebration with characters, activities and more, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5-7:30 Monday Oct. 25-26, Treehouse Children’s Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden. $10, treehousemuseum.org, 801-394-9663.
”ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW”
Come celebrate the cult classic, includes a prop bag, 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $16, smithstix.com, 801-689-8700.
OPERA SCENES
A program of opera scenes from beloved and important works, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Weber State University: Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
SHAWN PAULSEN
One of the fastest rising comedians/hypnotists, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Wiseguys Comedy Club, 269 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $12, wiseguyscomedy.com, 801-622-5588.
HALLOWEEN CARNIVORE CARNIVAL
Come visit prehistoric spooks during the only time you can visit the park in the dark, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, 1544 E. Park Blvd., Ogden. $3/adults, $5/kids at door.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Dress in your costume and trick or treat, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25, George E. Wahlen Park, 4200 S. 2175 West, Roy. FREE.
NIGHTMARE BEFORE HALLOWEEN
A costume 5k challenge through Haunted Woods, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, East Mountain Wilderness Park, 740 Oakmont Lane, Kaysville. $25, eventbrite.com.
JAY OWENHOUSE
An illusionist, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 Main St., Logan. $39-$69, cachearts.org, 435-753-6518.
NATASHA BEDINGFIELD
Singer and songwriter who is influenced by R&B music, 9 p.m. Oct. 25, The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., Salt Lake City. $46-$315, saltlakecityticketfinder.com.
RACHMANINOFF’S RHAPSODY
Come for an evening of classical music, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. $17-$92, utahsymphony.org, 801-533-6683.
BALLETS RUSSES
Explore the early works of Balanchine, various times Oct. 25-Nov. 2, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City. $24-$99. arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
ZOOBASH
A huge Halloween Party with costume contests, dancing and more, 9 p.m. Oct. 25, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $20, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
SATURDAY
FALL FARMER’S MARKET
Features an array of fall produce, specialty artisan goods, live music and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL
Trick-or-treating, crafts, games, face painting and balloon art, 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Weber State University: Ballroom, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
JAMMY TAMMY
Performing original songs and a few covers, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Harp and Hound, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE.
HEMWICK
Celebrating his “Junkie” CD release anniversary, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Funk ‘n Dive Bar, 2550 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY
Get dressed up and relive the music of the 1990s, prizes to the best dressed, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, Lighthouse Lounge, 130 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $5 at door. Ages 21-up.
WITCHES TEA
Come dressed as your favorite witch end enjoy tea, hor d’oeuvres, live entertainment and dessert, 4 p.m. Oct. 26, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. Historic 25th St., Ogden. $25, eventbrite.com.
LET’S GO BIRDING TOGETHER
Bring the family to walk the trails looking for birds, treats provided, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. $3 at door, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
SPOOKAPALOOZA
With a round of bumper cars, goody bag, caramel apple, arcade card, haunted maze and face painting, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Fat Cats Ogden, 2261 Kiesel Ave. #1, Ogden. $10 at door.
FALL PLANTING DAY
Help plant native trees and shrubs through the property, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden. FREE, ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
ELITE TUNER CAR SHOW
Elite Tuner does car shows all across the nation, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West St., Ogden. $10 online elitetuner.net, $20 at door, 856-524-0385.
WITCHSTOCK FESTIVAL
2019 Combined with the Zombie Crawl for a bigger and better event, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., Ogden. FREE.
HALLOWEEN HALF AND 5K
Walk or run in your costume along the beautiful Ogden River, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Utah Military Academy, 5120 S. 1050 West, Riverdale. $25/5K, $45/half, registermyrace.com/register/the-halloween-half-5k-ogden/674.
PUMPKIN SPLASH
Go ‘digging’ in the swimming pool for gold and other treasures, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Roy Recreation Complex, 2150 W. 4700 South, Roy. $3, royrecreation.com.
FRIGHT TRAIN
Train rides, food trucks, face painting and trick-or-treating, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26, South Weber Model Railroad Club, 631 E. Petersen Pkwy., South Weber. FREE, donations appreciated.
TRICK OR TREAT HUNT
Come dressed in your best costume and hunt for Halloween eggs, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Willard Bay, 900 W. 650 North, Willard. entrance fee.
BISON ROUNDUP
Watch the unique event from several locations throughout the park, 9 a.m. Oct. 26, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
STAR PARTY
Join the Ogden Astronomical Society for a star party in White Rock Bay, 5 p.m. Oct. 26, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Dress in costume for treats, a giant slide, coloring contest and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Young Chevrolet, 645 N. Main St., Layton. FREE.
KAYSVILLE HARVEST 5K
Race along the beautiful garden paths with water stops and harvest fun along the way, 8 a.m. Oct. 26, USU Botanical Center, 920 S. 50 West, Kaysville. $32.50, harvest5k.com/Race/Events/UT/KaysvilleHarvest5K.
PUMPKIN PALOOZA
Dress in your costume, trick or treat at vendors, enjoy a show, and shop the local vendors, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 26, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington. FREE.
CELEBRATE THE SPIRITS TRICK OR TREAT RUN
Whip out your costume and take part in the 5K, with candy stops along the way, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Basin Recreation, 5715 Trailside Dr., Park City. $45/family, $15/individual, www.basinrecreation.org.
JON PARDI
A country music singer, songwriter and record producer, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $42, ticketmaster.com.
BOO AT THE ZOO
Wear your costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $16.95/adults, $12.95/kids, hoglezoo.org, 801-584-1700.
PEACE THROUGH MUSIC
Presented as an effort to bring music education programs to children in conflict zones and refugee camps around the world, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$100, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
DELFEAYO MARSALIS
One of the top trombonists, composers and producers in jazz today, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., Salt Lake City. $29.50, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
TALIA KEYS
Genre-crossing “musical powerhouse” who brings you her brand of soul, funk and rock and roll, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $20, thestateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560. Ages 21-up.
SUNDAY
”HOCUS POCUS”
The Sanderson Sisters’s story and their return to Salem, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden. FREE.
CABARET NIGHT
The cast of Rocky Horror Show sing their favorite musical theatre songs, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. FREE, $5 suggested donation.
MONDAY FRIGHT NIGHT
Trunk-or-treat, food trucks, raffles, prizes, pumpkin walk and more, 5-10 p.m. Oct. 28, North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden. FREE.
FIELDING GARR RANCH AFTER DARK
Come explore as it gets dark, find out what comes out at night and share your favorite campfire story, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Antelope Island, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. $10 park entrance fee.
HAUNTED HOUSE MAGIC
Puppet show and Halloween treats, costumes welcome, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 28, Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City. $5/family, pre-register bcfineartscenter.org or 435-723-0740.
TWENTY ONE PILOTS
Musical duo from Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 28, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
”DRACULA BALLET”
A ballet based on the classic novel by Bram Stoker, 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $10, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
STELLAR
Spotlights local independent talent in a variety of mediums, 7 p.m. Oct. 28, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $22.50, rawartists.com, 801-456-2800. Ages 21-up.
TUESDAY FALL JAZZ CONCERT
Vocal and jazz combos playing a selection of big-band era hits, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Weber State University: Browning Center, 3848 Harrison Blvd., Ogden. $7 at door.
CRAZY, CURIOUS CROWS
A painting workshop, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. $25, http://www.ogden4arts.org.
GUNS ‘N ROSES
Rock band from L.A. formed in 1985, Oct. 29, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City. $56-$322, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
GHOSTEMANE
A musician, rapper and singer, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $27, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
THE STORY SO FAR
A pop punk band from California, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $26, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
TODRICK HALL
A singer, rapper, actor, choreographer and YouTube personality, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City. $25, arttix.com, 801-355-2787.
WEDNESDAY
OWL TALES
Meet and learn about two types of owls, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 30, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W 12th St., Ogden. $5/adults, $3/ kids, www.ogdennaturecenter.org, 801-621-7595.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Come join the Kaysville Police department as they hand out treats, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, Kaysville Police Department, 80 N. Main St., Kaysville. FREE.
SHOOK TWINS
Folk music group with twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, The State Room, 638 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $23, the stateroompresents.com, 801-596-3560.
TINY MOVING PARTS
Math-rock revival band from Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, Salt Lake City. $18, smithstix.com, 801-528-9197.
BERNER
A rapper and entrepreneur with several songs on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums”, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City. $25, ticketmaster.com, 801-456-2800.
CONTINUING OGDEN GHOST BUS TOUR
Board a bus and travel to the great haunts of the city, various times Oct. 5-26, Village Inn, 322 12th St., Ogden. $25, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
”BIRDS OF CHANGE”
Features birds on the endangered or threatened list, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4-26, Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., Ogden. FREE.
”THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”
The cult-classic musical just in time for Halloween, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-Nov. 2, The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. $19/adults, theziegfeldtheater.com, 855-944-2787.
CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH
Corn maze, haunted maze, wagon rides, petting zoo and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 3-31, Gibson’s Green Acres Dairy, 449 S. 4700 West, Ogden. $3-$18, Pumpkins 30 cents a pound, greenacresdairy.com, 801-940-6339.
OGDEN GHOST WALKING TOUR
Covers the buildings and stories on the east or west portion of Historic 25th Street, various times Oct. 4-Nov 2, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Pearl Milk Tea Club, 110 Historic 25th St., Ogden. $20, storytours.com/ogden, 801-888-8551.
”MAMMA MIA”
Sophie invites three potential fathers to her wedding, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 16, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Washington Terrace. $17, terraceplayhouse.com, 801-393-0070.
BLACK ISLAND FARMS
Corn maze, cow train, straw mountain, giant slide and more, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 3-31, Black Island Farms, 2075 S. 4000 West, Syracuse. $5-$25, blackislandfarms.com, 801-825-6236.
HAUNTED HOLLOW
Get stuck in the most menacing, horrifying and ghastly haunted forest in Utah, 7:30-10 p.m. 7:30-midnight Friday-Saturday Oct. 2-31, Haunted Hollow, 1550 S. 1900 West, West Haven. $21-$30, hauntedutah.com, 801-888-0281.
THE CORN MAIZE
A corn maze, haunted corn maze, fall adventures and more, 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday Sept. 20-Oct. 31, The Corn Maize, 2801 S. 3500 West, West Haven. $10/adults, $8/kids at door.
CORN MAZE
Day maze becomes haunted after dark, various times Oct. 3-31, Cold Springs Trout Farm, 2284 Fruitland Drive, North Ogden. $7-$10, coldspringstroutfarm.com, 801-782-7282.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pumpkin patch, hay rides and more, 4-7 p.m. Monday and Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 4-28, Day Farms, 2500 W. Gentile Road, Layton. $5 includes hayride and pumpkin, 801-546-4316.
HAUNTED KAY’S CROSS
A complete outdoor area with sloping trails surrounding the real legend of Kay’s Cross, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 4-31, Kay’s Cross, 388 Boynton Road, Kaysville. $15 at door, 801-604-7440.
”FREAKY FRIDAY”
A mother and daughter switch places and learn more about each other’s lives, various times Oct. 11-26, Hopebox Theatre, 1700 S. Frontage Road, Kaysville. $12-$17, hopeboxtheatre.com, 801-451-5259.
PUMPKIN PATCH
Take a cart out to the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 3-Oct. 31, Pack Farms, 1700 W. Glovers Lane, Farmington. Pumpkins $.75/each-$.33/pound, 801-232-1637.
FRIGHTMARES
The dark side of Lagoon with something for everyone, 5 p.m. Sept. 13-Oct. 30, Lagoon, 375 Lagoon Lane, Farmington. $68.95/adults, 46.95/kids, lagoonpark.com, 801-451-8000.
”THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME”
The story of Quasimodo trying to figure out if he is more than his deformities, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 26, Centerpoint Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. $19.75-$28.75, centerpointtheatre.tix.com, 801-298-1302.
ART EXHIBITS
“Liten”, “Big Hearted People Need Sharp Teeth,” “Launch Points” “Equilibrium,” and “Isolation Rituals” on display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 27-Nov. 1, Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main St., Bountiful. FREE.
”SWEENY TODD”
Sweeney returns to London to get revenge on Judge Turpin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-Nov. 2, Heritage Theatre, 2505 US 89, Perry. $12, heritagetheatreutah.com, 435-723-8392.
LITTLE BEAR BOTTOMS CORN MAZE
Features hay forts and a haunted river trail, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday Sept. 20-Oct. 31, Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, 5000 US-91, Wellsville. $7-$15 at door.
PUMPKIN NIGHTS
A world of hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins created by master pumpkin artists, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-Nov. 2, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City. $20/adults, $16/kids, pumpkinnights.com, parking $7.
LITTLE HAUNTS
Put on your costume and visit a Story Telling Witch, go trick-or-treating and enjoy the park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-26, This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $13.95/adult, $9.95/child, thisistheplace.org.
”ALICE IN WONDERLAND”
Alice’s adventures in a strange new land, various times Oct. 19-23, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St., South Salt Lake. $22, uctheatre.org, 801-532-6000.
”CURTAINS” When the leading lady of a new musical mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast and crew are suspects, various times Oct. 2-26, Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City. $26, grandtheatrecompany.com, 801-957-3322.
BOOLIGHTS
Enjoy a not-so-spooky train ride, crafts, animals, food and fun with over 100 lighted displays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 3-26, Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. $12.95/adult, $9.95/ child, store.hoglezoo.org.
FEAR FACTORY
Come prepared to be scared, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday Oct. 3-Nov. 4, Fear Factory, 666 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City. $25-$33 fearfactoryslc.com, 801-692-3327.
NIGHTMARE ON 13TH
Six different attractions to suit your desires, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 13-Nov. 2, Nightmare on 13th, 300 W. 1300 South, Salt Lake City. $23-$50, nightmareon13th.com, 801-467-8100.
”DRACULA VS. THE ADAMNS FAMILY”
Dracula has an entire family of monsters to take him down, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-Oct. 26, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. $10-$16, theobt.org, 801-355-4628.