LAYTON — The Davis Arts Council’s Free Friday Film Series continues this week with a screening of “A Goofy Movie.”
The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. A pre-movie activity, featuring a goofy photo booth, begins at 6:30 p.m.
“A Goofy Movie” is a 1995 animated feature from Walt Disney Pictures. When Max makes a promise to a girl he has a crush on, that promise is in jeopardy when he’s dragged on a cross-country trip with his embarrassing father, Goofy.
The film is rated G; running time is 1 hour, 18 minutes.
Blankets and chairs are welcome, or there are a limited number of fixed seats in front of the stage. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.