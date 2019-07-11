LAYTON — The Davis Arts Council’s Free Friday Film Series continues this week with a screening of “The Greatest Showman.”
The 2017 film was Inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum and his circus. It stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. “The Greatest Showman” is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour, 46 minutes.
The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. A 6:30 p.m. pre-movie activity will feature carnival games.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.
For more information, visit www. Davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.