Houghton: Tough to tell. One thing to keep in mind is that, for eight out of the nine years before Rob Phenicie was promoted to head coach, two Big Sky wins would be a success. It sounds crazy, but that’s the facts — between 2008 and 2016, the Bengals won zero or one Big Sky games in eight out of nine years.
Now, it’s tough to have that perspective in the middle of a losing streak as bad as this one, and this year is, of course, a disappointment — a failure, even. But it’s a failure mainly because expectations were higher than usual after last year (also because of the way it’s happened — having your QB throw four total pick-sixes to three of the worst teams in the conference is both an absolutely wild narrative and a total gut punch).
All that said, I still think this program is on an upswing, even if that’s impossible to tell from their results this year. New athletic director Pauline Thiros understands how important a successful football program is, and she’s taking steps in that direction, including trying to fix that brutal schedule. And — again, relative to ISU’s history — taking two steps forward in Phenicie’s first two years, even if they’ve given at least one of those steps back this year, probably counts as progress.