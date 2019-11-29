PERRY — “Prancer,” a play about a little girl who nurses a reindeer back to health, opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Heritage Theatre.
When Jessica Riggs discovers an injured reindeer in her backyard she comes to believe she’s found Prancer, one of Santa’s flying reindeer. She works to restore his health and return him to Santa by Christmas Eve.
“Prancer” is directed by Katie Pace Hess.
The play runs at various times Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 to Dec. 21, at the theatre, 2505 S. U.S. 89.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors.
For tickets, visit heritagetheatreutah.com or call 435-723-8392.