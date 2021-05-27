Commentary: Remembering those we have lost

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Team Hill, Memorial Day is upon us. During the parades, barbeques, fun in the sun, and time spent with friends and family, it may be easy to forget the true meaning of this day.
The first Memorial Day, then called Decoration Day, was held on May 30, 1868 to honor those who perished in the Civil War. Since then, we remember our fallen, captured, or missing service men and women on this day.
These women and men left behind friends, family, and the familiarity of home to fight and die so that we can enjoy the freedom we enjoy today.
As we move past the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also important to remember the lives it has taken and the families who have been permanently scarred.
This day, take time to remember the more than one million brave Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this country.
It is an honor to serve beside you and I wish you all a safe and happy Memorial Day.