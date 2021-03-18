All are invited and accepted
Legacy Chapel wants everyone to know that all are invited and accepted here. We offer an open forum at noon on March 19 in our Fellowship Hall to discuss experiences people have being LGBTQ while serving. We also want to know how we can better serve the LGBTQ community. Please register at https://hillchapel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/722175
Warrior K9 Fun Run
The fifth annual Warrior K9 Fun Run begins at 9 a.m. March 20. Airmen, dependents, retirees, and civilians are invited to participate in this free 5K fun run to honor National K9 Veteran’s Day. Join for dog and human treats and prizes. There will also be a special demonstration by 75th Security Forces and their K9 partners. Register with Warrior Fitness Center by calling 801-777-2762.
Team Hill Ski Day
Powder Mountain Resort offers free day passes for all active duty military, retirees and Veterans on March 29 for Team Hill Ski Day. Spouses, immediate family and Hill civilian employees with DoD ID will receive 50 percent off. Call Outdoor Recreation now to reserve a gear rental appointment. Appointments will take place Tue 23 Mar – Fri 26 Mar. The first 100 Active Duty and 50 DoD Personnel will receive a free rental package. All rentals must be returned by March 30. Sign up at https://www.powdermountain.com/?keyword=lift. For more information, call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666.
Museum Easter egg hunt
Hill Aerospace Museum is having a socially-distanced Easter egg hunt. Join us anytime until April 3, or as supplies last. Locate the Easter egg decals and their corresponding code words hidden throughout the galleries. Grab the code word sheet at the front reception desk, find at least 10 egg decals, and turn in the sheet at the Flight Line Gift Shop for a candy bar. If you find all 25 eggs and their code words, you will be entered into a drawing to win a basket of museum souvenirs.
Women’s History Month
See Women’s History Month features on our Hill social media platforms: www.facebook.com/hillairforcebase,
Strikes Café March special
Try the new low-carb wraps at the Bowling Center. $6 The buffalo chicken wrap is only 10 net carbs/433 calories and includes grilled chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, wheat tortilla, lettuce, tomato and onion for $6. The ranch chicken wrap has 9 net carbs/413 calories and includes grilled chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, wheat tortilla, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion for $5.50. Order in advance by calling the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
America First operating hours
America First Credit Union Main Branch operating hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Beginning March 29, the West Branch will be open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Beginning April 12, the East Branch will be open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Hill Tax Center
The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. All returns will be prepared remotely. This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then. The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open weekdays, except federal holidays, from 9-2 p.m. until April 15.
2021 Air Force Art Contest
Paint, draw, sketch and win $500. Entries are accepted now through March 31. All skill levels are welcome. The contest is open to eligible artists ages 6 years -adult. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in five different categories. Visit forcesupport.awardsplatform.com for rules and additional information.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through May 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details call 801-777-2533.