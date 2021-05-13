America First operating hours
America First Credit Union Main Branch operating hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. The East and West Branches are open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Estate claim announcement
It is with deep regret that the 419th Fighter Wing Commander announces the death of SSgt Bradley Devereaux. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Devereaux, please contact Maj Jessica Hennig, Summary Courts Officer, at 777-9760.
Airman’s Attic accepting donations
The Airman’s Attic is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends until the trailers are full. Any donations that are left at other times will be thrown out due to COVID rules. Not accepted are perishable foods, children’s toys, linens, patio items, chemicals, bulky items, electronics, exercise equipment and adult clothing except for uniforms. Furniture may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
Virtual transitioning career fair
A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses and military members transitioning out of active, reserve and guard service, and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/NationalEvent.
Hill AFB Wingman Half Marathon and 5k
The 13.1 mile run along Perimeter Road and 5k run along the Duck Pond route both begin at 7 a.m. May 19. There are prizes for top male and female participants and all runners will be entered into a drawing. To register, call the Warrior Fitness Center at 801-777-2762.
Bundles for Babies
Bundles for Babies virtual class, open to Team Hill military and family members, will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 20. Topics include preparing for your baby, budgeting, child care option, car-seat safety, marriage and more. Eligible families will receive a $50 Exchange gift card for attending. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for reservations.
Spouse deployment briefing
The next spouse deployment briefing is from 1 to 2 p.m. May 20. Spouses will learn about programs available before, during and after a loved one’s deployment. Register in advance for this virtual class with the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Ditch the Dorm workshop
Moving out of the dorm? Sign up for this virtual class, offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 21, to learn about finances, leases, applications and the moving process. Registration is required in advance through the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Dueling Pianos featuring Keys on Main
All music genre requests accepted from 6 to 10 p.m. May 21, happening at the Landing parking lot. Bring lawn chairs and masks. There will be a health screening and ID check at the entrance. Food and beverage service will begin at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Restrooms will be available. Attendance is limited to 350 people. Age 18 and older is recommended. For more details call 801-777-3841.
Hearts Apart appreciation dinner
Hearts Apart families receive an entrée, vegetables, salad, drink and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. May 21 during the Hearts Apart appreciation dinner. A kid’s menu is available. Registration is required one week in advance by calling the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
DFAC temporary location
The Hillcrest Dining Facility has temporarily moved to the Landing in building 450 until June 18 while repairs are made to the facility’s infrastructure. Check out the current menu and operating hours at https://75fss.com/dfacs/.
Hubbard Golf Course Café
The May lunch special features a chicken parmesan sandwich combo for $9.25. This includes a breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese on a toasted bun, served with fries and a soda. The Hubbard Golf Course Café is open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up.
Strikes Café May special
Try the new low carb wraps at the Bowling Center. The $6 Buffalo Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, buffalo ranch and jalapenos on a low carb tortilla. The $5.50 Ranch Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and ranch on a low carb tortilla. Order in advance by calling 801-777-6565. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.