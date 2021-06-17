Auto Hobby Shop temporary closure
Due to facility maintenance, the Auto Hobby Shop will be unavailable for use on June 18 and 19.
Hill AFB Wingman Half Marathon and 5k
The 13.1 mile run along Perimeter Road and 5k run along the Duck Pond route both begin at 7 a.m. June 19. There are prizes for top male and female participants and all runners will be entered into a drawing. To register, call the Warrior Fitness Center at 801-777-2762.
Pitch Hit & Run
The Youth Center sponsors a baseball and softball Pitch Hit & Run competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 for ages 7-14. Participation is free and winners could advance to the finals during the World Series. For registration, contact the Youth Center at 801-777-2419.
Pirates and Princesses Bowling Bash
This costume-themed event, for up to six people from 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 26, includes two hours of bowling with some pirates and princesses, shoe rentals and a prize bag for $45. Upgrade package is available that includes pizza and soda. For more information and to register, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Training with Industry
The Air Force Sustainment Center Training with Industry short tour nominations run now through July 2. Selected civilians will interpret the needs of the Air Force in industry terms to help improve Air Force processes. Hill applicants will work with companies in the commuting area and will remain assigned to their current organization during a tour of three months or six months and return to the assigned organization upon program completion. For more information, check https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/TMCA19297/ewi/nomination/Home.aspx
Flower Design Class
Blooms & Co. will teach a flower arrangement workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 13 at The Landing. All materials are provided and participants will take home their beautiful creation. Deployed-affected participants only have to pay $10 for this class. The qualifying time period for being deployed-affected is from when orders are received until one year following the service member’s return. The fee for all others is $80 for The Landing’s club members and $90 for nonmembers. Registration and pre-pay is required by calling The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Community Adventure Passport
Stamp your way through 75th Force Support Squadron’s services with a $5 adventure passport at the Bowling Center, Hubbard Memorial Golf Course, Arts and Crafts Center/Auto Hobby, The Landing or Outdoor Recreation. The passport features activities to complete or purchase at these five facilities, along with some valuable coupons. Drop off your fully stamped passport at one of these locations to be entered to win a free, two-night stay with ATV rentals at Carter Creek. Passports are sold now until Aug. 31, when the prize drawing takes place.
Twilight Golf
Play nine holes of golf after 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday for just $9 without a cart this summer through Aug. 31. For more information, call Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272.
Family Golf
On weekends after 4 p.m., pay only $14 per person for nine holes of golf with a cart, through Aug. 31. For more information, call Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272.
Commander’s Cup golf tournament
Save the date. This year’s Commander’s Cup golf tournament will have a noon shotgun start on Sept. 13 at Hill’s Hubbard Golf Course. The cost is $150, with a limited number of teams accepted. For information, email Robb Alexander at robbalexander@aerospaceutah.org or call 801-825-5936.
Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting
The AA group meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Legacy Chapel Annex classroom 18. For more information contact Ken at kenneth.bosshard.2@us.af.mil.
Big Buck Bingo
The Landing brings back Big Buck Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday. Cards go on sale at 4 p.m. and games begin at 5 p.m. The sessions are limited to 30 players who are 18 or older and have a valid ID card unless the sponsor is present. Prices are $25 for 10 games with six cards and $30 for 10 games with 9 cards. For reservations, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Lagoon passes available
Pick up your Lagoon single-day pass for only $57 or season pass for $139 at Information Tickets and Travel. For more information, call ITT at 801-777-3525.
School Age Care summer registration
Care service is provided for families where parents are considered mission essential through MilitaryChildCare.com. For more information, call Youth Programs at 801-777-2419.