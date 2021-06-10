Auto Hobby Shop temporary closure
Due to facility maintenance, the Auto Hobby Shop will be unavailable for use on June 18 and 19.
Pirates and Princesses Bowling Bash
The costume-themed event, for up to six people from 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 26, includes two hours of bowling with some pirates and princesses, shoe rentals and a prize bag. Upgrade package is available that includes pizza and soda. For more information and to register, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Summer reading program
The summer reading program runs now through Aug. 20. This year’s theme is, “Color Your World.” Prizes are open to all ages. Visit Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library for more details and to sign up, or call 801-777-2533.
Kids Bowl Free
Sign up now for everyone’s favorite summer bowling program. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day. This program runs now through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.kidsbowlfree.com or call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through Aug. 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details, call 801-777-2533.
Twilight Golf
Play nine holes of golf after 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday for just $9 without a cart this summer through Aug. 31. For more information, call Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272.
Family Golf
On weekends after 4 p.m., pay only $14 per person for nine holes of golf with a cart, through Aug 31. For more information, call Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
Lagoon passes available
Pick up your Lagoon single-day pass for only $57 or season pass for $139 at Information Tickets and Travel. For more information, call ITT at 801-777-3525.
Shoe Rental Punch Pass
Head to the Bowling Center and purchase a punch pass good for 20 shoe rentals for only $35. This offer is perfect for the Kids Bowl Free program. Call for more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Big Buck Bingo
The Landing brings back Big Buck Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday. Cards go on sale at 4 p.m. and games begin at 5 p.m. The sessions are limited to 30 players who are 18 or older and have a valid ID card unless the sponsor is present. Prices are $25 for 10 games with six cards and $30 for 10 games with 9 cards. For reservations, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.
School Age Care summer registration
Care service is provided for families where parents are considered mission essential through MilitaryChildCare.com. For more information, call Youth Programs at 801-777-2419.