COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 16 and older
Beginning April 22, the 75th Medical Group will offer the COVID-19 vaccination to all active duty, federal civilian employees, contractors and beneficiaries over age 16. Vaccines will be available based upon supply. To schedule an appointment, log into https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. For more information, email usaf.hill.75-mdg.mbx.mcc@mail.mil.
DFAC open to civilian employees and moving
Hillcrest Dining Facility is now open to DoD Civilian Employees for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Check out the current menu and operating hours at https://75fss.com/dfacs/. The dining facility will also make a temporary move to The Landing in building 450 beginning May 3 to make repairs to the facility’s infrastructure including ceilings, floors and drains.
ABA and Autism 101
This virtual class, offered from 5:30-7 p.m. April 22, will include defining behavior, language, and socialization characteristics of Autism and how Applied Behavior Analysis will work on areas of deficit and concern. Attending families will receive a free autism planner. To register, call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
FSS event text
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
AFRL Inspire virtual livestream event
This year’s AFRL Inspire virtual livestream event us at noon local time on April 28. Tune into the Facebook livestream at https://www.facebook.com/AFResearchLab. Special guest speaker is Dr. Joel B. Mozer, U.S. Space Force chief scientist. For more information, log into https://afresearchlab.com/events/afrl-inspire.
AFMC virtual town Hall event
AFMC leaders will host a command-wide online town hall from noon-1:30 p.m. on April 27. The event will be recorded and livestreamed on CVR Teams. Widespread virtual attendance is encouraged. You can submit questions for leadership prior to the event by email to AFMC.PA.workflow@us.af.mil by April 20. Questions can be submitted during the event, but early submissions increase the likelihood of being addressed.
Ditch the Dorm Workshop
Moving out of the dorm? Sign up for this virtual class, offered from 10-11:30 a.m. April 30, to learn about finances, leases, applications and the moving process. Registration is required in advance through the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
The Exchange is hiring
Hourly opportunities are available at the Main Exchange and Food Court. Vacancies for shift manager, retail customer associates, firearms supervisor, and food service. Apply at www.applymyexchange.com.
Intramural eSports league
Help decide the direction of the new Hill AFB intramural eSports league by filling out a small survey to assist in determining what games you want to play. The survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X75BJWQ. We are looking for military and civilian players at all skill levels to join the community and go head-to-head with other squadrons. To keep up to date with Hill AFB eSports, please join us at facebook.com/groups/hillgamingleague.
Hubbard Golf Course Café
The April Lunch special features an apple wood-smoked pulled pork sandwich, served with pickles on a toasted bun, with fries and soda for $9. The Hubbard Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up.
Strikes Café April special
Try the Strikes Gutter Burger at the Bowling Center for $7.50. Includes 1/3 lb. burger, fried egg, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo. Order in advance by calling the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
AFSC Chapter 1163 Golf Tournament
The AFSA annual golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. May 7 at Sun Hills Golf Course. The cost is $65 per golfer / $260 per team, which includes a golf cart, bucket of range balls and lunch. For more information or to register your team member’s names, email hill.1163@us.af.mil.
America First operating hours
America First Credit Union Main Branch operating hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. The East and West Branches are open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.