COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 16 and older
The 75th Medical Group now offers the COVID-19 vaccination to all active duty, federal employees to include civilian and contract and Tricare beneficiaries over age 16. Vaccines will be available based upon supply. To schedule an appointment, log into https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. For more information, email usaf.hill.75-mdg.mbx.mcc@mail.mil.
DFAC open to civilian employees and moving
The Hillcrest Dining Facility is now open to DoD Civilian Employees for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Check out the current menu and operating hours at https://75fss.com/dfacs. The dining facility will also make a temporary move to The Landing in building 450 beginning May 3 to make repairs to the facility’s infrastructure including ceilings, floors and drains.
National Day of Prayer
The Hill Legacy Chapel service observing the National Day of Prayer is from noon to 1 p.m. May 6 with guest speaker retired Chief Master Sgt. Ken Bosshard. Hear his personal account of the life and liberty he experienced in recovery as he connected with a loving God in prayer. Register to attend in-person by texting “HILL” to 94000. The event is also live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hillairforcebaselegacychapel/.
AFSA Chapter 1163 Golf Tournament
The AFSA annual golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. May 7 at Sun Hills Golf Course. The cost is $65 per golfer / $260 per team, which includes a golf cart, bucket of range balls and lunch. For more information or to register your team member’s names, email hill.1163@us.af.mil.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day
Hill will celebrate military spouses May 7 with free offers at the following locations. Airman and Family Readiness Center: Spouses can pick up a free goodie bag. Hubbard Golf Course: Get a free small bucket of range balls. Arts & Crafts: Get 10 percent off any framing order. Bowling Center: Get one free game. AAFES Exchange: Use your Military Star Card for a chance to spin a wheel for prizes and enter to win gift baskets. Also, submit your mom and daughter look-alike photos to the Exchange Facebook page for a chance to win a $50 gift card. AAFES Mini Mall: Get 10 percent off any wine purchase, enter to win a Modelo bicycle and cooler, get free coffee or soda with ID, and sing over the intercom for a chance to win a bottle of Stella Rose wine. AAFES restaurants: Get a free dessert with the purchase of a meal at Taco Bell, Subway, Arby’s, Burger King or Popeye’s. For more information, visit https://75fss.com.
Virtual transitioning career fair
A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses and military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/NationalEvent.
Kids Bowl Free
Sign up now for everyone’s favorite summer bowling program. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day. This program runs May 1 through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.kidsbowlfree.com or call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through May 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details call 801-777-2533.
Hill Tax Center
The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. All returns will be prepared remotely. This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then. The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open weekdays, except federal holidays, from 9-2 p.m. until May 17.