Ditch the Dorm workshop
Moving out of the dorm? Sign up for this virtual class, offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 21, to learn about finances, leases, applications and the moving process. Registration is required in advance through the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Hearts Apart appreciation dinner
Hearts Apart families receive an entrée, vegetables, salad, drink and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. May 21 during the Hearts Apart appreciation dinner. A kid’s menu is available. Registration is required one week in advance by calling the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Dueling Pianos featuring Keys on Main
*RESCHEDULED* All music genre requests accepted from 6 to 10 p.m. June 4, happening at the Landing parking lot. Bring lawn chairs and masks. There will be a health screening and ID check at the entrance. Food and beverage service will begin at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Restrooms will be available. Attendance is limited to 350 people. Age 18 and older is recommended. For more details call 801-777-3841.
Summer reading program
This year’s summer reading program runs May 27 through Aug. 20. Prizes are open to all ages and the first 25 who sign up during the May 27 kick-off day will receive a special prize bag. Visit Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library for more details and to sign up, or call 801-777-2533.
Youth Summer Bowling Camp
This summer camp, from 1 to 4 p.m. June 1-4, will teach 9-18 year-olds the basics of bowling and then compete in a tournament. The cost is only $30. As a safety effort, the class is limited to 13 people, masks will be worn at all times and everyone will wash and sanitize their hands before participating. Call the Youth Center to register at 801-777-2419.
Hill AFB Wingman Half Marathon and 5k
The 13.1 mile run along Perimeter Road and 5k run along the Duck Pond route both begin at 7 a.m. June 19. There are prizes for top male and female participants and all runners will be entered into a drawing. To register, call the Warrior Fitness Center at 801-777-2762.
COVID vaccine over age 12
The 75th Medical Group has opened the COVID vaccine to beneficiaries over age 12 and all active duty, federal civilian employees, and contractors. Schedule your vaccine by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. An appointment is required. Vaccines are available based upon supply. Vaccines will be given in building 570, 75th MG clinic ambulance bay.
Estate claim announcement
It is with deep regret that the 419th Fighter Wing Commander announces the death of SSgt Bradley Devereaux. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Devereaux, please contact Maj Jessica Hennig, Summary Courts Officer, at 777-9760.
Airman’s Attic accepting donations
The Airman’s Attic is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends until the trailers are full. Any donations that are left at other times will be thrown out due to COVID rules. Not accepted are perishable foods, children’s toys, linens, patio items, chemicals, bulky items, electronics, exercise equipment and adult clothing except for uniforms. Furniture may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
Hubbard Golf Course Café
The May lunch special features a chicken parmesan sandwich combo for $9.25. This includes a breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese on a toasted bun, served with fries and a soda. The Hubbard Golf Course Café is open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up.
Strikes Café May special
Try the new low carb wraps at the Bowling Center. The $6 Buffalo Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, buffalo ranch and jalapenos on a low carb tortilla. The $5.50 Ranch Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and ranch on a low carb tortilla. Order in advance by calling 801-777-6565. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.