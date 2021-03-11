Gallery construction closure
Hill Aerospace Museum’s Lindquist Stewart Gallery will be closed March 16 because of construction. The rest of the museum and the airpark will be open normal business hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Girls In Tech Day: Hill Air Force Base edition
March 18 is Girls in Tech Day. The Women’s Tech Council, a national organization focused on the economic impact of women, is celebrating by teaming up with Hill AFB from 4-5 p.m. March 18 for an in-depth looks at lots of tech careers and inspiration to aim high. Come see all the amazing things you can do in tech careers and meet the mentors to help you get there. Hear from an Air Force F- 35 fighter pilot, a rocket scientist, a computer scientist, an engineer Ph.D and the Hill Air Force Base commander. Register for this free virtual event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/143158447771.
Strikes Café March special
Try the new low-carb wraps at the Bowling Center. $6 The buffalo chicken wrap is only 10 net carbs/433 calories and includes grilled chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, wheat tortilla, lettuce, tomato and onion for $6. The ranch chicken wrap has 9 net carbs/413 calories and includes grilled chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, wheat tortilla, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion for $5.50. Order in advance by calling the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Hubbard Golf Course Café
Order the double cheeseburger combo for just $10. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, two slices of American cheese, toasted bun, fries, and a 22-ounce soda. Come for the food, stay for the view. The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up.
2021 Air Force Art Contest
Paint, draw, sketch and win $500. Entries are accepted now through March 31. All skill levels are welcome. The contest is open to eligible artists ages 6 years -adult. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in five different categories. Visit forcesupport.awardsplatform.com for rules and additional information.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through May 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details call 801-777-2533.
Scholarship applications due soon
Uniformed services dependent children pursuing an undergraduate degree can apply for a scholarship now through March 31. Completed application packages with all required documents can be uploaded to the Airmen Memorial Foundation website or sent directly to the foundation by U.S. mail. Visit www.HQAFM.org for scholarship applications and details or call 800-638-0594, ext. 288.
Hill Tax Center
The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. All returns will be prepared remotely. This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then. The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open weekdays, except federal holidays, from 9-2 p.m. until April 15.
Munitions Stockpile Inventories
The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles March 1-31. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Michael Owens at 801-586-8499 or Master Sgt. Derek Butori at 801-777-6574.
Airman Battle Uniform collection drive
An ABU collection drive to benefit local Air Force JROTC and Civil Air Patrol is happening now through April 1. Donation locations throughout the base include the Warrior Fitness Center in building 533, Airmen dormitory buildings 341 and 365, Dining Facility building 519, Medical Group building 570, Military Personnel building 430, Logistics Readiness building 900 and 388th Fighter Wing building 45. ABUs will be stripped of any insignia and washed by collection organizers before they are used. For more information, call 1st Lt. Stephanie Mullins at 801-777-7909 or Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lincoln at 801-777-4543.
UDVMA Survey
The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs is asking veterans, military members, and their families to take a brief survey that will help the department identify issues impacting Utah’s veteran and military communities over the past year. Your participation will help the state of Utah make strategic decisions to ensure Utah’s veteran and military communities receive the support they need in the future. Take the survey by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/MHXJ72Z.