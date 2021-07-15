Hearts Apart appreciation dinner
Hearts Apart families receive an entrée, vegetables, salad, drink and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. July 16 during the Hearts Apart appreciation dinner. A kid’s menu is available. Registration is required one week in advance by calling the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Building 430 closure
The 75th Force Support Squadron will close all activities in building 430 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 20 because of a squadron change of command ceremony.
First Friday promotion party
The Bowling Center will host a First Friday promotion party from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 6. Celebrate promotees of the month with three free games of bowling, karaoke, free appetizers, access to purchasable drinks and the full bowling café menu. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Base pool is open
Head to the pool and enjoy recreational swimming, lap swim and the baby pool noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. To make a reservation, sign up through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/base-pool-reservations-tickets-162274624771. For more information, call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666.
Summer Twilight Golf
Play nine holes of golf after 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday for just $9 without a cart this summer through Aug. 31. For more information, call Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272.
Summer Family Golf
On weekends after 4 p.m., pay only $14 per person for nine holes of golf with a cart, through Aug. 31. For more information, call Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272.
Single Airmen bowl free
The Single Airmen Bowl Free Program is back. From 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays, single airmen receive 3 free games of bowling with shoes. For more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
The Landing’s bar is open
The East Lounge Bar at The Landing is now serving from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Domestic beer pitchers are available for only $5 from 4-5 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, call The Landing at 801- 777-3841.
Lagoon pass discount
Pick up your Lagoon single-day pass for only $57 or season pass for $139 at Information Tickets and Travel. For more information, call ITT at 801-777-3525.
Wimpy and Fritz Tuesday evenings
Grab-and-go food is available on swing shift. A specialty food truck from Wimpy and Fritz serves Hill shift workers and base residents from 6:30-9 p.m. every Tuesday. The mobile restaurant parks at the southwest corner of building 225.
Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting
The AA group meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Legacy Chapel Annex classroom 18. For more information contact Ken at kenneth.bosshard.2@us.af.mil.
Big Buck Bingo
The Landing brings back Big Buck Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday. Cards go on sale at 4 p.m. and games begin at 5 p.m. The sessions are limited to 30 players who are 18 or older and have a valid ID card unless the sponsor is present. Prices are $25 for 10 games with six cards and $30 for 10 games with 9 cards. For reservations, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.