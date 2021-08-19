Hearts Apart appreciation dinner
Hearts Apart families receive an entrée, vegetables, salad, drink and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 during the Hearts Apart appreciation dinner. A kid’s menu is available. Registration is required one week in advance by calling the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Jackpot Bingo
The Landing doors open at noon, card sales begin at 1 p.m. and Jackpot Bingo begins at 2 p.m. Aug. 22, with more than $3,000 in cash payouts. The sessions are limited to 75 players who are 18 or older and have a valid ID card unless the sponsor is present. For more details, call 801-777-3841.
Back to School Carnival
Come enjoy one last summer blast at the Back to School Carnival presented by the Hill Airmen Against Sexual Assault, noon-3 p.m. Aug 21 at Centennial Park. There will be food for purchase, games, face painting, raffles and other fun activities.
'The Power of Awareness' book signing
New York Times bestselling author Dan Schilling offers to sign his latest book "The Power of Awareness" at noon Aug. 26 at the Exchange. For more information, call 801-773-1207.
Mike Bliss Variety Show
The 75th Force Support Squadron presents for free, the Mike Bliss Variety Show at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Centennial Park. Experience this America’s Got Talent veteran who now performs regularly all across the country. For more information, click https://75fss.com/event/mike-bliss-variety-show/.
Cooking with the Chef
Learn how to create shish kabobs that are fast and easy for a quick, pick-me-up meal from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 31. Class is held at Hillcrest Dining. For more information, call 801-777-3428.
Munitions inventory
The 388th Munition Squadron’s semi-annual munitions inventory runs Sept. 7-10. Only emergency requests will be completed during this time and must be approved through appropriate channels. Call Munitions Operations at 801-777-0329 with any questions.
Community Adventure Passport
Stamp your way through 75th Force Support Squadron’s services with a $5 adventure passport at the Bowling Center, Hubbard Memorial Golf Course, Arts and Crafts Center/Auto Hobby, The Landing or Outdoor Recreation. The passport features activities to complete or purchase at these five facilities, along with some valuable coupons. Drop off your fully stamped passport at one of these locations to be entered to win a free, two-night stay with ATV rentals at Carter Creek. Passports are sold now until Aug. 31, when the prize drawing takes place.
Dave Coulier Comedy Show
Enjoy a free 18 and older adult comedy show by “Joey” from Full House at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Landing. For more information, click https://75fss.com/event/dave-coulier-comedy-show/2021-09-11/.
First Sergeant Council Golf Tournament
Registration begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 27 for the Team Hill First Sergeant Council Golf Tournament at the Sun Hills Golf Course in Layton. Shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. The four-person teams cost $70 per person and $10 for a mulligan bag if desired. Register by Venmo with your name and team name at TeamHill-Shirts or email 388MUNS.CCF@us.af.mil with the same info. Tournament profits assist Operation Warm Heart and First Sergeant Council events including award ceremonies and random acts of kindness.
Civilian Appreciation Picnic
Save the date for a Team Hill Civilian Appreciation Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Centennial Park. The picnic will serve to thank Hill’s civilian employees for their dedicated service with yard games, axe throwing and food trucks. The first 2,500 civilians with DoD ID will receive a free $5 lunch ticket to use at the food trucks. For more info, call 801-777-9954.
Wimpy and Fritz Tuesday evenings
Grab-and-go food is available on swing shift. A specialty food truck from Wimpy and Fritz serves Hill shift workers and base residents from 6:30-9 p.m. every Tuesday. The mobile restaurant parks at the southwest corner of building 225.
The Landing’s bar is open
The East Lounge Bar at The Landing is now serving from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Domestic beer pitchers are available for only $5 from 4-5 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, call The Landing at 801- 777-3841.
Base pool this summer
Head to the pool and enjoy recreational swimming, lap swim and the baby pool noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, except on Thursday when the pool closes at 5 p.m. To make a reservation, sign up through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/base-pool-reservations-tickets-162274624771. For more information, call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666.
Single Airmen bowl free
The Single Airmen Bowl Free Program is back. From 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays, single Airmen receive 3 free games of bowling with shoes. For more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Munitions Stockpile Inventories
The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Michael Thornton at 801-777-2466 or Master Sgt. Richard Ticer at 801-777-6574.
Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting
The AA group meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Legacy Chapel Annex classroom 18. For more information contact Ken at kenneth.bosshard.2@us.af.mil.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
Member’s Appreciation Dinner
Enjoy a fresh and delicious barbecue dinner at The Landing from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 25. The dinner is free for club members and immediate family. There is a $10 charge for non-members. For more information, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.