Hess Fitness Center closed
The Hess Fitness Center is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 mitigation rules not being followed by users. Violations driving the decision to close the facility includes patrons not wearing face coverings and not properly cleaning equipment after use. The Warrior Fitness Center is still open during normal hours.
Ogden ALC commander’s Call
Ogden ALC members are invited to the next virtual commander’s call at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. This event is open to the first 500 people to log into www.zoomgov.com/j/1615379638?pdw=cUpjWJOSWlwWmlxUllnSmNzUUp3QT09. The commander’s call will be recorded for late viewing.
Bruges Belgian Bistro
Featuring authentic Belgian waffles and much more. Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays. Stop by for breakfast or burgers and fries for lunch. Get a free fountain drink with any frites combo valued at $10 or more. Located at Bldg. 230 on 4th Street and South Gate Avenue. Check out the menu online at https://75fss.com/bruges.
Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill
Smoke-A-Billy loads you up on smoked barbecue favorites and hearty breakfast and lunch. Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays. Located at Bldg. 230 on 4th Street and South Gate Avenue. Check out the menu online at https://75fss.com/smokeabilly.
Fitness BINGO
Complete fitness challenges and watch social media for Bingo calls now through Feb. 19. Enter once each week to win prizes. Different games will be called each Monday. This is self-paced and honor system applies. Once you have a Bingo, submit your card for an entry into the drawing. All will be have a chance for the Grand Prize. Facebook: HILL AFB Warrior Fitness Center. Instagram: @HILLAFBWARRIORFIT.
Virtual transitioning career fair
A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representative. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/NationalEvent.
STEM outreach and STARBASE program
The Hill STEM outreach office asks for alumni or parents of students who attended the program to contact them with information about how STARBASE positively impacted them or their children. STARBASE is also looking for STEM-centered speakers for their current students. The STARBASE team can be reached at www.starbasehill.org, or by calling STARBASE Director Dave Amparan at 801-586-7493.