Hess Fitness Center is open
The Hess Fitness Center is open on a trial basis for CAC registered military and DoD civilian users. No guests are allowed. Patrons are required to maintain social distancing and wear approved face coverings that completely cover the mouth and nose except when performing cardio. If a patron fails to comply with the Installation Commander’s mandatory wear of face coverings directive their Fitness Center privileges will be suspended for 60 days. There is a maximum capacity of 60 patrons in the Hess Fitness Center at any one time. There will be no access to the sauna, showers, basketball, racquetball, wallyball courts, or parent-child areas. Those eligible who wish to register may do so at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk. Hess Fitness Center hours are 4 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends and holidays.
Hill Tax Center
The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. All returns will be prepared remotely. This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then. The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open weekdays, except federal holidays, from 9-2 p.m. until April 15.
Airman Battle Uniform collection drive
An ABU collection drive to benefit local Air Force JROTC and Civil Air Patrol is happening now through April 1. Donation locations throughout the base include the Warrior Fitness Center in building 533, Airmen dormitory buildings 341 and 365, Dining Facility building 519, Medical Group building 570, Military Personnel building 430, Logistics Readiness building 900 and 388th Fighter Wing building 45. ABUs will be stripped of any insignia and washed by collection organizers before they are used. For more information, call 1st Lt. Stephanie Mullins at 801-777-7909 or Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lincoln at 801-777-4543.
Golf Punch Pass
Attention all Golfers. Now is the time to buy your yearly punch pass before the 2021 prices kick in. This promotion is available through Feb. 28. See the 75th Force Support Squadron website for details on pricing at https://75fss.com/event/golf-punch-pass-promotion/2020-12-10/ or call the Hubbard Golf Course 801-777-3272.
Bowling Punch Pass
With the bowling punch pass, you get 20 games of open-play bowling for only $35. That’s only $1.75 per game. This promotion is available through Feb. 28. Not available for events or other promos. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Munitions Stockpile Inventories
The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles March 1-31. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Michael Owens at 801-586-8499 or Master Sgt. Derek Butori at 801-777-6574.
Training with Industry
The Air Force Sustainment Center Training with Industry program develops qualities and abilities in selected civilians necessary for effective management and leadership. Civilians gain the ability to interpret the needs of the Air Force in industry terms and in doing so, are able to bring new knowledge, understanding, and insight back to help improve Air Force processes. Applicants will work with companies in their commuting area and will remain assigned to their current organization during the 12-month tour and will return to their assigned organization upon completing the program. For more information, visit https://cs2.eis.af.mil/sites/22298/EWI/_layouts/15/start.aspx#/Nomination.