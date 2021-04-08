Holocaust Remembrance Day Candlelight Vigil
You are invited to the candlelight vigil at 7 p.m., April 8 at Hill’s Memorial Park, located south of the Airman and Family Readiness Center. This event commemorates the 76th anniversary of the Nazi concentration camp liberation and the end of the Holocaust which saw the deaths of 11 million people, 6 million of which being of Jewish decent. Visit the following link on a non-government computer or device, to register for in-person attendance: https://hillchapel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/791478.
Outdoor Recreation Photo Contest
Your action-shot photo from a trip in Utah using rentals or purchases from Outdoor Recreation could win you a $100 gift card. Send entries to 75fssmarketing@gmail.com by April 11. For more information, call the Marketing Office at 801-775-2084.
Intramural eSports league
Help decide the direction of the new Hill AFB intramural eSports league by filling out a small survey to assist in determining what games you want to play. The survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X75BJWQ. We are looking for military and civilian players at all skill levels to join the community and go head-to-head with other squadrons. To keep up to date with Hill AFB eSports, please join us at facebook.com/groups/hillgamingleague.
Month of the Military Child Coloring Contest
Dependent military children 11 years and younger can color a coloring page for an opportunity to have their artwork printed on reusable commissary grocery bags. Entries are accepted at the Hill Commissary Customer Service office until April 30. For contest rules and for the downloadable image to color, visit www.commissaries.com/color.
AFSC Chapter 1163 Golf Tournament
The AFSA annual golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. May 7 at Sun Hills Golf Course. The cost is $65 per golfer / $260 per team, which includes a golf cart, bucket of range balls and lunch. For more information or to register your team member’s names, email hill.1163@us.af.mil.
Reserve your tee time
The Hubbard Golf Course is now open for the 2021 season. Call to reserve your tee time today at 801-777-3272.
America First operating hours
America First Credit Union Main Branch operating hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. The West Branch is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Beginning April 12, the East Branch will be open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through May 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details call 801-777-2533.
Hill Tax Center
The Hill Air Force Base Tax Center is open. All returns will be prepared remotely. This service is limited to active-duty servicemembers, military retirees, and dependents, all with incomes of $85,000 or less. Call 801-777-1040 to make an appointment to drop off your tax documents. Further instructions will be given then. The tax center is located in building 349, room 101, on B Lane, and is open weekdays, except federal holidays, from 9-2 p.m. until May 17.