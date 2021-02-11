Munitions Stockpile Inventories
The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles March 1-31. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Michael Owens at 801-586-8499 or Master Sgt. Derek Butori at 801-777-6574.
Ogden ALC commander’s Call
Ogden ALC members are invited to the next virtual commander’s call at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. This event is open to the first 500 people to log into www.zoomgov.com/j/1615379638?pdw=cUpjWJOSWlwWmlxUllnSmNzUUp3QT09. The commander’s call will be recorded for late viewing.
Training with Industry
The Air Force Sustainment Center Training with Industry program develops qualities and abilities in selected civilians necessary for effective management and leadership. Civilians gain the ability to interpret the needs of the Air Force in industry terms and in doing so, are able to bring new knowledge, understanding, and insight back to help improve Air Force processes. Applicants will work with companies in their commuting area and will remain assigned to their current organization during the 12-month tour and will return to their assigned organization upon completing the program. For more information, visit https://cs2.eis.af.mil/sites/22298/EWI/_layouts/15/start.aspx#/Nomination.
Smoke-A-Billy BBQ & Grill
Smoke-A-Billy loads you up on smoked barbecue favorites and hearty breakfast and lunch. Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays. Located at Bldg. 230 on 4th Street and South Gate Avenue. Check out the menu online at https://75fss.com/smokeabilly.
MPF closed for training
Beginning Feb. 10, the Military Personnel Flight located in building 430 at Hill Air Force Base will be closed one day per month in support of in-house training programs. MPF services include career development, force management and customer support such as ID cards. Services will be closed the 2nd Wednesday of each month to align with other base training day closures. The MPF will not accept appointments or walk-ins on these training days. For more information, call MPF customer service at 801-777-1845.
Airman Battle Uniform collection drive
An ABU collection drive to benefit local Air Force JROTC and Civil Air Patrol is happening now through April 1. Donation locations throughout the base include the Warrior Fitness Center in building 533, Airmen dormitory buildings 341 and 365, Dining Facility building 519, Medical Group building 570, Military Personnel building 430, Logistics Readiness building 900 and 388th Fighter Wing building 45. ABUs will be stripped of any insignia and washed by collection organizers before they are used. For more information, call 1st Lt. Stephanie Mullins at 801-777-7909 or Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lincoln at 801-777-4543.
Virtual transitioning career fair
A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses and military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representative. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/NationalEvent.