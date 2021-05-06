National Day of Prayer
The Hill Legacy Chapel service observing the National Day of Prayer is from noon to 1 p.m. May 6 with guest speaker retired Chief Master Sgt. Ken Bosshard. Hear his personal account of the life and liberty he experienced in recovery as he connected with a loving God in prayer. Register to attend in-person by texting “HILL” to 94000. The event is also live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hillairforcebaselegacychapel.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day
Hill will celebrate military spouses May 7 with free offers at the following locations. Airman and Family Readiness Center: Spouses can pick up a free goodie bag. Hubbard Golf Course: Get a free small bucket of range balls. Arts & Crafts: Get 10 percent off any framing order. Bowling Center: Get one free game. AAFES Exchange: Use your Military Star Card for a chance to spin a wheel for prizes and enter to win gift baskets. Also, submit your mom and daughter look-alike photos to the Exchange Facebook page for a chance to win a $50 gift card. AAFES Mini Mall: Get 10 percent off any wine purchase, enter to win a Modelo bicycle and cooler, get free coffee or soda with ID, and sing over the intercom for a chance to win a bottle of Stella Rose wine. AAFES restaurants: Get a free dessert with the purchase of a meal at Taco Bell, Subway, Arby’s, Burger King or Popeye’s. For more information, visit https://75fss.com.
Spring Expo 2021
Attend the Spring Expo in person at the Landing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12, to learn about what Utah has to offer and win freebies. Vendors include local businesses, travel, education and more. For everyone’s safety, masks are required. To allow for social distancing, vendor tables will be six feet apart and each room will have a one-way entry and exit. Eventbrite registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-expo-2021-tickets-150985817645.
AFSA Chapter 1163 Golf Tournament
The AFSA annual golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. May 7 at Sun Hills Golf Course. The cost is $65 per golfer / $260 per team, which includes a golf cart, bucket of range balls and lunch. For more information or to register your team member’s names, email hill.1163@us.af.mil.
Spouse Transition Assistance Resource Seminar
If your service member will be transitioning within the next 2 years, come plan for life’s next chapter. This in person or virtual seminar is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 10. Learn about Tricare, survivor benefit plan, spouse employment, education, finances, VA benefits and more. To register, call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Virtual transitioning career fair
A virtual career fair for veterans will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. The fair is designed to connect employers with skilled veterans, military spouses and military members transitioning out of the service, reserve and guard and will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives. Employers will be looking to fill positions not only locally, but also across the region and nationally. Register at rmvets.com/NationalEvent.
Hill AFB Wingman Half Marathon and 5k
The 13.1 mile run along Perimeter Road and 5k run along the Duck Pond route both begin at 7 a.m. May 19. There are prizes for top male and female participants and all runners will be entered into a drawing. To register, call the Warrior Fitness Center at 801-777-2762.
Bundles for Babies
Bundles for Babies virtual class, open to Team Hill military and family members, will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m. May 20. Topics include, preparing for your baby, budgeting, child care option, car seat safety, marriage, and more. Eligible families will receive a $50 Exchange gift card for attending. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for reservations.
Hubbard Golf Course Café
The May lunch special features the chicken parmesan sandwich combo for $9.25. This includes a breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone and parmesan cheese on a toasted bun, served with fries and a soda. The Hubbard Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up.
Big Buck Bingo
The Landing brings back Big Buck Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning May 11. Cards go on sale at 4 p.m. and games begin at 5 p.m. The sessions are limited to 30 players who are 18 or older and have a valid ID card unless the sponsor is present. Prices are $25 for 10 games with six cards and $30 for 10 games with 9 cards. For reservations, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Strikes Café May special
Try the new low carb wraps at the Bowling Center. The $6 Buffalo Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, buffalo ranch and jalapenos on a low carb tortilla. The $5.50 Ranch Chicken Wrap includes grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and ranch on a low carb tortilla. Order in advance by calling 801-777-6565. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 16 and older
The 75th Medical Group now offers the COVID-19 vaccination to all active duty, federal employees to include civilian and contract and Tricare beneficiaries over age 16. Vaccines will be available based upon supply. To schedule an appointment, log into https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. For more information, email usaf.hill.75-mdg.mbx.mcc@mail.mil.