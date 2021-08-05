No hot water
Some dormitories at Hill AFB will not have hot water Aug. 5-8, as the 75th Civil Engineer Group conducts its annual base wide steam outage. Affected by the outage are buildings 345, 349, 357, 358, 361, 363, 364, and 365. Building 341 will be unaffected due to standalone hot water systems. Base fitness center showers are operational for dorm residents to use. Warrior Fitness Center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Hess Center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Airmen can access the Hess Center 24/7 with registered CAC Card. For more information, contact the 75th Civil Engineer 24-hour service call desk at 801-777-1856.
Munitions Stockpile Inventories
The 649th MUNS will conduct 100 percent inventories of the Base (FV2027), Test (FV2171), Depot (FV2172) and STAMP (FV2304) stockpiles Sept. 1-30. Customers requiring munitions support in September must deliver the applicable documentation to the custody accounts section by Aug. 6. During the inventories, only emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent will be supported. Please direct any questions to Tech. Sgt. Michael Thornton at 801-777-2466 or Master Sgt. Richard Ticer at 801-777-6574.
First Friday promotion party
The Bowling Center will host a First Friday promotion party from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 6. Celebrate promotees of the month with three free games of bowling, karaoke, free appetizers, access to purchasable drinks and the full bowling café menu. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Utah State Parks Military Appreciation Day
The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation offers free day-use entrance for active military, veterans, and their families in the same vehicle on Aug. 14 to all Utah state parks. Standard fees will apply at This is the Place Heritage Park. For more information, visit https://stateparks.utah.gov.
School physicals
The 75th Medical Group Family Health Clinic offers walk-in school physicals from 2-6 p.m. August 11 and 18. No appointment is needed. If your child has been seen for a well visit in the last 10 months, a physical is not required. Simply drop off the appropriate paperwork at the clinic’s front desk and your child’s primary care team will complete it.
Blood Drive off base
Layton Storage General invites all Hill members to an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 located at 184 E. Antelope Drive.
Air Force Photo Contest
Extended to Aug 13. “What a Wonderful World” is this year’s theme for the nationwide Air Force Photo Contest held by Air Force Services. There are prizes of up to $500 to be won in five different age and experience categories. For official entry rules and a link to submit entries, see the calendar event: https://www.75fss.com/event/afpc2021.
Civilian Appreciation Picnic
Save the date for a Team Hill Civilian Appreciation Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Centennial Park. The picnic will serve to thank Hill’s civilian employees for their dedicated service. Details will be announced at a later date.
Bowling Open House rescheduled
The Bowling Center’s open house is 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14. Learn what goes on behind the scenes at the bowling center, get tips on how to improve your game and get a chance to win bowling prizes. Each guest receives one free game of bowling, shoe rental not included. For more information, call 801-777-6565. The Bowling Center will be closed for maintenance Aug. 5-7.
First Sergeant Council Golf Tournament
Registration begins at 7 a.m. Aug. 20 for the Team Hill First Sergeant Council Golf Tournament at the Sun Hills Golf Course in Layton. Shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. The four-person teams cost $70 per person and $10 for a mulligan bag if desired. Register by Venmo with your name and team name @TeamHill-Shirts or email 388MUNS.CCF@us.af.mil with the same info. Tournament profits assist Operation Warm Heart and First Sergeant Council events including award ceremonies and random acts of kindness.
Summer reading program
The summer reading program runs now through Aug. 20. This year’s theme is, “Color Your World.” Prizes are open to all ages. Visit Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library for more details and to sign up, or call 801-777-2533.
Community Adventure Passport
Stamp your way through 75th Force Support Squadron’s services with a $5 adventure passport at the Bowling Center, Hubbard Memorial Golf Course, Arts and Crafts Center/Auto Hobby, The Landing or Outdoor Recreation. The passport features activities to complete or purchase at these five facilities, along with some valuable coupons. Drop off your fully stamped passport at one of these locations to be entered to win a free, two-night stay with ATV rentals at Carter Creek. Passports are sold now until Aug. 31, when the prize drawing takes place.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through Aug. 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details, call 801-777-2533.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
UFC 265 Fight Night
Head to The Landing and watch Lewis vs. Gane, Nunes vs. Pena, Aldo vs. Munhoz and Chiesa vs. Luque at 8 p.m. Aug 7. The event is free for club members. Nonmembers will pay $5 at the door. For more information, call The Landing at 801- 777-3841.