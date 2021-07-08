Pig Out in the Park
Join the 75th Force Support Squadron and USO for an evening of fun from 5:30-9 p.m. July 9. This event offers yard games, music, crafts, Nexus laser tag and more. Smoke-A-Billy BBQ and Grill will be there with delicious food to purchase. For more information, call Marketing at 801-775-2084.
Freedom Fun Run
Warrior Fitness Center is hosting a free 5K run and 2.4K walk at 8 a.m. July 10. Participants will follow the Duck Pond route. There will be random prize drawings. To register, sign up on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-5k-fun-run-tickets-158450434515. For more information, call 801-777-2762.
Flower Design Class
Blooms & Co. will teach a flower arrangement workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 13 at The Landing. All materials are provided and participants will take home their beautiful creation. Deployed-affected participants only have to pay $10 for this class. The qualifying time period for being deployed-affected is from when orders are received until one year following the service member’s return. The fee for all others is $80 for The Landing’s club members and $90 for nonmembers. Registration and pre-pay is required by calling The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Hearts Apart appreciation dinner
Hearts Apart families receive an entrée, vegetables, salad, drink and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. July 16 during the Hearts Apart appreciation dinner. A kid’s menu is available. Registration is required one week in advance by calling the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Building 430 closure
The 75th Force Support Squadron will close all activities in building 430 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 20 because of a squadron change of command ceremony.
Air Force Photo Contest
“What a Wonderful World” is this year’s theme for the nationwide Air Force Photo Contest held by Air Force Services. There are prizes of up to $500 to be won in five different age and experience categories. Entries are accepted now through the end of July. For official entry rules and a link to submit entries, see the calendar event: https://www.75fss.com/event/afpc2021.
Lazy Man Ironman “Dri”athlon
Warrior Fitness Center participants have until Aug. 5 to complete the distances of a triathlon and win prizes. In this waterless event, the distances are a 112-mile bike ride, 26.2-mile run and 10,000 meters on the rowing machine. All levels are welcome to join this self-paced program. Event tracking is done on the board in the fitness center lobby. You’re entered into a prize drawing after each completed event. To register, sign up on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lazy-man-dri-athlon-tickets-158143181513. For more information, 801-777-2762.
First Sergeant Council Golf Tournament
Team Hill First Sergeant Council Golf Tournament begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Sun Hills Golf Course in Layton. The four-person teams cost $70 per person and $10 for a mulligan bag if desired. Register by Venmo with your name and team name at TeamHill-Shirts or email 388MUNS.CCF@us.af.mil with the same info. Tournament profits assist Operation Warm Heart and First Sergeant Council events including award ceremonies and random acts of kindness.
Summer reading program
The summer reading program runs now through Aug. 20. This year’s theme is, “Color Your World.” Prizes are open to all ages. Visit Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library for more details and to sign up, or call 801-777-2533.
Community Adventure Passport
Stamp your way through 75th Force Support Squadron’s services with a $5 adventure passport at the Bowling Center, Hubbard Memorial Golf Course, Arts and Crafts Center/Auto Hobby, The Landing or Outdoor Recreation. The passport features activities to complete or purchase at these five facilities, along with some valuable coupons. Drop off your fully stamped passport at one of these locations to be entered to win a free, two-night stay with ATV rentals at Carter Creek. Passports are sold now until Aug. 31, when the prize drawing takes place.
Lunch and Bowl Thursdays
Spend $7 for lunch at Strikes Café any Thursday and bowl two games for free. Valid only on the same day of purchase. Shoes are not included in this offer. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Kids Bowl Free
Sign up now for everyone’s favorite summer bowling program. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day. This program runs now through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.kidsbowlfree.com or call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Shoe Rental Punch Pass
Head to the Bowling Center and purchase a punch pass good for 20 shoe rentals for only $35. This offer is perfect for the Kids Bowl Free program. Call for more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through Aug. 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details, call 801-777-2533.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.