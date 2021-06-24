Pitch Hit & Run
The Youth Center sponsors a baseball and softball Pitch Hit & Run competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 for ages 7-14. Participation is free and winners could advance to the finals during the World Series. For registration, contact the Youth Center at 801-777-2419.
Pirates and Princesses Bowling Bash
This costume-themed event, for up to six people from 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 26, includes two hours of bowling with some pirates and princesses, shoe rentals and a prize bag for $45. Upgrade package is available that includes pizza and soda. For more information and to register, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Training with Industry
The Air Force Sustainment Center Training with Industry short tour nominations run now through July 2. Selected civilians will interpret the needs of the Air Force in industry terms to help improve Air Force processes. Hill applicants will work with companies in the commuting area and will remain assigned to their current organization during a tour of three months or six months and return to the assigned organization upon program completion. For more information, check https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/TMCA19297/ewi/nomination/Home.aspx.
Wimpy and Fritz on base Tuesday evenings
Grab-and-go food is now available on swing shift. A specialty food truck from Wimpy and Fritz serves Hill shift workers and base residents from 6:30-9 p.m. every Tuesday. The mobile restaurant parks at the southwest corner of building 225.
Pig Out in the Park
Join the 75th Force Support Squadron and USO for an evening of fun from 5:30-9 p.m. July 9. This event offers yard games, music, crafts, Nexus laser tag and more. Smoke-A-Billy BBQ and Grill will be there with delicious food to purchase. For more information, call Marketing at 801-775-2084.
Freedom Fun Run
Warrior Fitness Center is hosting a free 5K run and 2.4K walk at 8 a.m. July 10. Participants will follow the Duck Pond route. There will be random prize drawings. To register, sign up on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-5k-fun-run-tickets-158450434515. For more information, call 801-777-2762.
Air Force Photo Contest
“What a Wonderful World” is this year’s theme for the nationwide Air Force Photo Contest held by Air Force Services. There are prizes of up to $500 to be won in five different age and experience categories. Entries are accepted during all of July. For official entry rules and a link to submit entries, see the calendar event: https://www.75fss.com/event/afpc2021.
Lazy Man Ironman ‘Dri’athlon
Warrior Fitness Center participants have five weeks between July 1 and Aug. 5 to complete the distances of a triathlon and win prizes. In this waterless event, the distances are a 112-mile bike ride, 26.2-mile run and 10,000 meters on the rowing machine. All levels are welcome to join this self-paced program. Event tracking is done on the board in the fitness center lobby. You’re entered into a prize drawing after each completed event. To register, sign up on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lazy-man-dri-athlon-tickets-158143181513. For more information, call 801-777-2762.
Summer reading program
The summer reading program runs now through Aug. 20. This year’s theme is, “Color Your World.” Prizes are open to all ages. Visit Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library for more details and to sign up, or call 801-777-2533.
Lunch and Bowl Thursdays
Spend $7 for lunch at Strikes Café any Thursday and bowl two games for free. Valid only on the same day of purchase. Shoes are not included in this offer. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Kids Bowl Free
Sign up now for everyone’s favorite summer bowling program. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day. This program runs now through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.kidsbowlfree.com or call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Shoe Rental Punch Pass
Head to the Bowling Center and purchase a punch pass good for 20 shoe rentals for only $35. This offer is perfect for the Kids Bowl Free program. Call for more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Story time kits
Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library offers story time kits now through Aug. 31. Check out one of 10 bags available for children ages 0-6. Each bag has books and a craft project to complete. Bring back the bag and check out a different one after. For more details, call 801-777-2533.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.