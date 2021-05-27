Summer reading program
This year’s summer reading program runs May 27 through Aug. 20. Prizes are open to all ages and the first 25 who sign up during the May 27 kick-off day will receive a special prize bag. Visit Hill’s Gerrity Memorial Library for more details and to sign up, or call 801-777-2533.
Beginner crochet class
Learn how to create a fun project and take it home afterward. Class is from 5-7 p.m. June 2 and is only $20 with all materials included. Space is limited. Sign up by contacting Arts and Crafts at 801-777-2649 or email hillartsandcrafts@gmail.com. Arts and Crafts is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Get Child and Youth Programs news and updates, plus an opportunity to address questions and concerns with 75th Force Support Squadron leaders during the virtual Town Hall Meeting on June 4. The ZoomGov conference room opens at 9:30 a.m. The discussion is from 9:45-10:15 a.m. with time for feedback until 10:30 a.m. The meeting ID is 1603100670 with no passcode.
COVID vaccine over age 12
The 75th Medical Group has opened the COVID vaccine to beneficiaries over age 12 and all active duty, federal civilian employees, and contractors. Schedule your vaccine by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. An appointment is required. Vaccines are available based upon supply. Vaccines will be given in building 570, 75th MG clinic ambulance bay.
Kids Bowl Free
Sign up now for everyone’s favorite summer bowling program. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day. This program runs now through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.kidsbowlfree.com or call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Dueling Pianos featuring Keys on Main
All music genre requests accepted from 6 to 10 p.m. June 4, happening at the Landing parking lot. Bring lawn chairs and masks. There will be a health screening and ID check at the entrance. Food and beverage service will begin at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Restrooms will be available. Attendance is limited to 350 people. Age 18 and older is recommended. For more details call 801-777-3841.
Estate claim announcement
It is with deep regret that the 419th Fighter Wing Commander announces the death of SSgt Bradley Devereaux. Any person having claims for or against the estate of Devereaux, please contact Maj Jessica Hennig, Summary Courts Officer, at 777-9760.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
Lagoon passes available
Hurry over to Information Tickets and Travel to pick up your Lagoon single-day pass for only $57 or season pass for $139. For more information, call ITT at 801-777-3525.
Shoe Rental Punch Pass
Head to the Bowling Center and purchase a punch pass good for 20 rentals for only $35. This offer is perfect for the Kids Bowl Free program. For more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
School Age Care summer registration
Care service is provided for families where parents are considered mission essential through MilitaryChildCare.com. For more information, call Youth Programs at 801-777-2419.
Lunch and Bowl Thursdays
Spend $7 for lunch at Strikes Café any Thursday and bowl two games for free. Valid only on the same day of purchase. Shoes are not included in this offer. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.