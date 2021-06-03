Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Get Child and Youth Programs news and updates, plus an opportunity to address questions and concerns with 75th Force Support Squadron leaders during the virtual Town Hall Meeting on June 4. The ZoomGov conference room opens at 9:30 a.m. The discussion is from 9:45-10:15 a.m. with time for feedback until 10:30 a.m. The meeting ID is 1603100670 with no passcode.
Dueling Pianos featuring Keys on Main
All music genre requests accepted from 6 to 10 p.m. June 4, happening at the Landing parking lot. Bring lawn chairs and masks. There will be a health screening and ID check at the entrance. Food and beverage service will begin at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Restrooms will be available. Attendance is limited to 350 people. Age 18 and older is recommended. For more details call 801-777-3841.
Auto Hobby Shop temporary closure
Due to facility maintenance, the Auto Hobby Shop will be unavailable for use on June 18 and 19.
Kids Bowl Free
Sign up now for everyone’s favorite summer bowling program. Registered kids will get two free games of bowling a day. This program runs now through Aug. 31. For more information visit www.kidsbowlfree.com or call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
Big Buck Bingo
The Landing brings back Big Buck Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday. Cards go on sale at 4 p.m. and games begin at 5 p.m. The sessions are limited to 30 players who are 18 or older and have a valid ID card unless the sponsor is present. Prices are $25 for 10 games with six cards and $30 for 10 games with 9 cards. For reservations, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.
FSS event alert
Sign up for FSS text message alerts. Always know what’s happening with upcoming events. Subscribe by texting “HillFSS” to 833-870-0344.
Lagoon passes available
Hurry over to Information Tickets and Travel to pick up your Lagoon single-day pass for only $57 or season pass for $139. For more information, call ITT at 801-777-3525.
Shoe Rental Punch Pass
Head to the Bowling Center and purchase a punch pass good for 20 shoe rentals for only $35. This offer is perfect for the Kids Bowl Free program. Call for more information, call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.
School Age Care summer registration
Care service is provided for families where parents are considered mission essential through MilitaryChildCare.com. For more information, call Youth Programs at 801-777-2419.
Lunch and Bowl Thursdays
Spend $7 for lunch at Strikes Café any Thursday and bowl two games for free. Valid only on the same day of purchase. Shoes are not included in this offer. For more information call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565.