Customer Appreciation Week
The 75th Force Support Squadron wants to make you smile and is giving away $5,000 in prizes including Funko Pop! figurines, Amazon Echo Dots, gift cards and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 19. In addition, enter the grand prize drawing that will include a Garmin Phoenix Watch, Surface Pro, and a golf club set giveaway. Visit 75th FSS facilities for a chance to win. For more information, visit 75fss.com or search “Force Support” on Facebook.
Designer Bag Bingo
Win designer handbags, wallets, and more from designers like Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors. This event will take place at The Landing July 19 from 7-9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased through today for $20 by calling 801-777-3841. The cost the day of the event is $25, and all non-club members must pay an additional $5 fee. This price includes two cards per game for 10 games and light snacks. Daubers are $1.50. This event is open to everyone 18 and older, and drink specials are available at the bar.
Give Parents a Break
Active-duty families experiencing unique circumstances or hardships may be eligible for a night of free child care July 20 from 5-9 p.m. A referral from the Airman & Family Readiness Center is required along with hourly care documents. For more information, contact the Airman & Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.
Bowling Center Colorama
Bring your friends out for a night of bowling fun and beat the house July 20 from 7-9:45 p.m. and the third Saturday of every month. It’s $15 to play. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200 depending on the shot. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Call the Bowling Center at 801-777-6565 for more information.
Basic Stained Glass Class
Come to this stained glass class and leave with your very own handmade project beginning July 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is $85 and covers all materials. This class is five weeks long and held every Tuesday. Call Arts and Crafts at 801-777-2649 for details.
Financial Lunch ‘n Learn – Social Security
How much will you get when you collect Social Security? A lot depends on the decisions you make. Learn about the factors that affect Social Security July 25 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The workshop is open to all military, retirees, and their families. Lunch will be provided for registered attendees. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for details and to register.
Hill Archers Arrows & Afterburners
Test your skills on a 25-station/50-targets, 3D outdoor range July 27-28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All ages of archers are welcome. Cost is $25 for non-club members, $15 for members, $10 for youth, and children 11 and under are free. For more information, call Timothy Bublitz at 501-542-4495.
Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.