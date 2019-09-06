Ladies Golf Clinic
Regardless of your experience level, enhance your skills during a golf clinic Sept. 5 from 5-6 p.m. The class includes instruction on full swing, pitching, chipping, putting, and more. The fee is $25 per student for an hour of class and it includes range balls and rental clubs. Call the Hubbard Memorial Golf Course at 801-777-3272 to register or for more information.
MPF limited manning through Sept. 6
Due to a military exercise, the Military Personnel Flight will be minimally-manned through Sept. 6. Customers can expect delays to include ID card and other services including CAC PIN resets, DEERS updates, and ID card walk-ins. For emergency cases only, call Master Sgt. Ramon Montoya at 801-775-6498.
First Friday
Bring your wingman to The Landing to celebrate Hill’s latest promotees Sept. 6 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy free refreshments and visit the bar. For more information, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.
UFC 242
Catch all the heavy-hitting action on the big screen Sept. 7 from 6-11 p.m. at The Landing. Watch Nurmagomedov and Poirier go head to head in the lightweight main event and Barboza versus Felder in the lightweight co-main event category. Specials will be available. Club members can reserve their tables now by calling The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Lieutenant Professional Development Program
A Lieutenant Professional Development Program (LPDP) course will be held at Hill Sept. 10-13 in building 900 room 10. The course is designed to increase awareness of current Air Force issues, policies, and missions, provide the necessary tools to develop leadership, officership, and management skills, provide the means to enhance camaraderie and network with a cross-section of peers, and provide vital interaction with senior officers, civilians, and enlisted Airmen. The event is open to all junior officers at Hill. Contact Capt. Martinus Davis at 801-777-7722 or email martinus.davis.2@us.af.mil for more information.
9/11 Ruck March
The Kaysville, Layton and Hill Fire Departments will hold a fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Ruck March Sept. 11 at the Utah State University Botanical Gardens, 920 South 50 West in Kaysville. The opening ceremony begins at 8:20 a.m. and the ruck begins at 9 a.m. Base and community members are invited to participate in this 9.11-mile challenge that honors the fallen from Sept. 11, 2001. Fire department bunker gear or 30-pound ruck is encouraged, but is not mandatory.
Patriot Day at Utah State Fair
The Utah State Fair, 155 1000 West in Salt Lake City, is offering free admission on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, from noon to 10 p.m. in recognition of all those who serve or have served the state or country. All military, law enforcement and emergency services personnel, and veterans will receive free admission with proper identification showing their veteran, military or first responder status. Visit https://utahstatefair.com/sept11 for more information.
Retiree Appreciation Day
Hill Air Force Base will hold an appreciation day for military retirees and dependents
from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Landing. Presentations and information booths about retiree benefits, base-sponsored recreational opportunities and discount ticket information along with Commissary and Exchange updates will be available. In addition, the Davis County Health Department will be on hand to provide vaccinations for military retirees and dependents with an ID card. Lunch will be available for purchase at The Landing. For more information, contact the Retiree Activities Office at 801-777-5735.
388th MXS munitions inventory
The munitions flight for the 388th Maintenance Squadron will be conducting a 100% inventory (FV3365) Sept. 13-20. During the inventories, the only transactions that will be supported are emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent. Call Tech. Sgt. Derek White at 801-777-0329 or Master Sgt. Ryan Hill at 801-777-0315 for more information.
Open Aircraft Day
The Hill Aerospace Museum’s third annual Open Aircraft Day will be Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the museum grounds outside of Hill Air Force Base. Admission is free and open to the public. This year’s highlight will be F-35 pilots and maintainers who will conduct public panel discussions about their F-35 experiences from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will also include food, music, military demonstrations and displays, and a chance to explore several aircraft open to the public only for this event. Open museum aircraft includes the F-15, F-16, F-106, KC-135, MiG-17, MiG-21, C-119, A-10, P-40, P-51, and more.
Strongman Competition
Are you one of Hill’s strongest men or women? Test yourself at the base’s Strongman Competition. Events will include the tire flip, sled drag, tank pull, deadlift, press, farmer’s carry, tire toss, and front hold. The competition will take place at the Functional Fitness Center Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. To register, visit the Warrior Fitness Center front desk or email 75fss.warriorfitctr@us.af.mil.
Chalk Fest
Show off your creative side Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Gerrity Memorial Library parking lot using sidewalk chalk art. Snacks and chalk will be provided for this free family event. Judging starts at noon. Reserve a parking spot in advance by calling the library at 801-777-2533.
Jackpot Bingo
Play bingo at The Landing Sept. 15 with more than $4,000 in cash payouts. Card sales will begin at 1 p.m. and regular games at 2 p.m. A minimum of 100 players is required for the $2,000 jackpot payout with a consolation payout of $1,000 if the minimum is not met. Call The Landing at 801-777-3841 for more information.
Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.