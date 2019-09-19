National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month
Hill will recognize September as National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month with a 5K Ruck March/Run Sept. 25 at 6:15 a.m. at the Warrior Track. For more information, email Master Sgt. Jamaica Stephens at Jamaica.stephens@us.af.mil or call Staff Sgt. Desiree Maestas at 801-586-8246. There will also be a flag placing and candlelight vigil beginning at midnight. For details, see page 3.
Team Hill Air Force Ball
Today is the last day to RSVP for the Air Force Ball. The event will be held Sept. 21 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center in Ogden. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, call Master Sgt. Fludd-Moss at 757-971-1422, 2nd Lt. Ozawa at 801-777-1311, or Master Sgt. Taylor at 801-777-3139.
Chess Club
Be a part of the Chess Club at the Gerrity Memorial Library. Beginners to advanced players of all ages are welcome to attend the next meeting Sept. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. An instructor will be available and there is no signup necessary. Call the Library for more information at 801-777-2533.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Join the American Red Cross Sept. 20 at the Base Chapel to donate blood. Donations support Hill AFB as well as our local community. One donation can be split into three separate products and there is a supply shortage so we need your continued support. To sign up in advance, visit http://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood, using sponsor code HAFB.
Give Parents a Break
Give Parents a Break is a free childcare event for active duty families that are experiencing unique circumstances or hardships. Hourly care documents and a referral from Airman & Family Readiness Center is required, which can be attained by calling 801-777-7681. The upcoming event takes place Sept. 21 from 5-9 p.m. Register by 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 through the appropriate facility. For children aged 6 weeks to 5 years, call the Child Development Center West at 801-777-6223, and for children aged 6-12 years, call Youth Programs at 801-777-2419.
Members Appreciation Dinner
Club members and guests can enjoy a delicious meal at The Landing on Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. This month, we are serving meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, cornbread, tossed salad, and a dessert. This meal is free for club members and $10 for all other guests. For questions, contact The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Youth Mental Health First Aid
This free eight-hour course takes place Oct 1 and 2 from 9 a.m-1 p.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Participants will learn skills to recognize and help youth in everyday and crisis situations, including thoughts of suicide. A certificate will be provided upon completion of the course. Registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ymhfa-hafb. For more information, contact Angela Ito at angela.ito@usu.edu or 435-919-1325.
Acrylic Painting Class
Discover your creative side at one of Arts & Crafts’ acrylic painting classes. On Oct. 3 from 4:30-7:30 p.m., you can learn how to paint a Halloween pumpkin scene. $25 covers instruction, materials, and a take-home masterpiece you create. Children of age 6 and older are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult. Call Arts & Crafts at 801-777-2649 to register or inquire about future class dates.
Heart Link
This event links new military spouses to experienced military spouses in order to create a tradition of integrating families into military life. From healthcare and finances to other benefits, participants can learn about all the new resources available to them on and off base. This fall-themed session will take place at the Airman & Family Readiness Center on Oct. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. Register today by calling 801-777-4681 to meet new friends, enjoy yummy food, and earn fun door prizes.
First Friday
Bring your wingman and join us at The Landing to celebrate Hill AFB Airman promotees Oct. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Military members can enjoy free refreshments and visit the bar. For more information, contact The Landing at 801-777-3841.
Haunting on the Hill
The 75th FSS is holding its 11th annual Haunting on the Hill Oct. 18 from 5-7:30 p.m. Bring your family to The Landing for food, prizes, games, a magic show, and a trunk or treat decorating contest. If you would like to volunteer or register your trunk for the contest, visit 75fss.com/haunting to do so. All candy will be provided, and the winning trunks will be awarded gift cards. Any trunk registrations made before Sept. 14 will be entered in a drawing for a $20 gift card. For more information, contact the 75 FSS Marketing department at 801-775-2084.
