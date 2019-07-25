Financial Lunch ‘n Learn – Social Security
How much will you get when you collect Social Security? A lot depends on the decisions you make. Learn about the factors that affect Social Security July 25 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The workshop is open to all military, retirees, and their families. Lunch will be provided for registered attendees. Call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681 for details and to register.
UFC 240
Watch Holloway and Edgar go head to head in the featherweight event and Cyborg and Spencer in the women’s featherweight category July 27 from 6 to 11 p.m. Catch all the heavy-hitting action on the big screen at The Landing. Food and drink specials will be available. Club members can reserve their tables starting now. Call The Landing for more information at 801-777-3841.
Hill Archers Arrows & Afterburners
Test your skills on a 25-station/50-targets, 3D outdoor range July 27-28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All ages of archers are welcome. Cost is $25 for non-members, $15 for members, $10 for youth, and children 11 and under are free. For more information, call Timothy Bublitz at 501-542-4495.
NAF Sale and Auction
Items to be sold are lodging furniture, inflatable paddle boards, a boat motor and a golf cart July 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a silent auction for two boats and two campers. The sale and auction will be at Outdoor Recreation, building 805, and is open to DoD ID card holders. Items will be sold as is and on a first come, first-paid (cash only) basis. Purchased items will be picked up at the time the of purchase. Other restrictions may apply. Payments for the silent bid auction must be made within three business days and with cash or cashier’s check made payable to “NAF Accounting Office.” These items will be picked up after payment. For more information, call 801-777-4723.
Member Appreciation Dinner
Free dinner will be offered for Club members and immediate family members on July 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Landing. Come enjoy burgers with all the fixings, mixed salad, chips, potato salad, and dessert to follow. There will be a $10 charge non-club members.
Triathlon Sprint
Participants will complete a 200-yard swim, 20-kilometer cycle, and 5-kilometer run at the outdoor pool, Perimeter Road, and the Duck Pond route Aug. 3 at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given to the top male and female by age group and the first place team. Register at the Warrior Fitness Center through July 26. Cost of registration is $30. For more information, call 801-777-2762.
Salute Picnic Aug. 2
All active duty, Guard and Reserve military and family members are invited to the annual Military Salute Picnic Aug. 2 at Centennial Park. The free picnic will be held from 4-8 p.m. with food service available from 4-7 p.m. The event is organized by the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee. Registration is not required. Additional information is available through the unit first sergeants.
TMO hours of operation
Hours of operation for the base’s Travel Management Office (TMO) in building 430 are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-in customer service. The hours were recently adjusted in order to better accommodate customers with household goods, personal procured movements, and retirement and separation paperwork during peak moving season that occurs in the summer. Customers can also call TMO at 801-775-6841 until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email 75lrs.outboundtmo@us.af.mil.
Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.