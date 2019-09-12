Retiree Appreciation Day
Hill Air Force Base will hold an appreciation day for military retirees and dependents From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Landing. Presentations and information booths about retiree benefits, base-sponsored recreational opportunities and discount ticket information along with Commissary and Exchange updates will be available. In addition, the David County Health Department will be on hand to provide vaccinations military retirees and dependents with an ID card. Lunch will be available for purchase at The landing. For more information, contact the Retiree Activities Office at 801-777-5735.
388th MXS munitions inventory
The munitions flight for the 388th Maintenance Squadron will be conducting a 100% inventory (FV3365) Sept. 13-20. During the inventories, the only transactions that will be supported are emergency requests approved in writing by the group commander or equivalent. Call Tech. Sgt. Derek White at 801-777-0329 or Master Sgt. Ryan Hill at 801-777-0315 for more information.
Open Aircraft Day
The Hill Aerospace Museum’s third annual Open Aircraft Day will be Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the museum grounds outside of Hill Air Force Base. Admission is free and open to the public. This year’s highlight will be F-35 pilots and maintainers who will conduct public panel discussions about their F-35 experiences from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will also include food, music, military demonstrations and displays, and a chance to explore several aircraft open to the public only for this event. Open museum aircraft includes the F-15, F-16, F-106, KC-135, MiG-17, MiG-21, C-119, A-10, P-40, P-51, and more.
Strongman Competition
Are you one of Hill’s strongest men or women? Test yourself at the base’s Strongman Competition. Events will include the tire flip, sled drag, tank pull, deadlift, press, farmer’s carry, tire toss, and front hold. The competition will take place at the Functional Fitness Center Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. To register, visit the Warrior Fitness Center front desk, or email 75fss.warriorfitctr@us.af.mil.
Chalk Fest
Show off your creative side Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Gerrity Memorial Library parking lot using sidewalk chalk art. Snacks and chalk will be provided for this free family event. Judging starts at noon. Reserve a parking spot in advance by calling the library at 801-777-2533.
Jackpot Bingo
Play bingo at The Landing Sept. 15 with more than $4,000 in cash payouts. Card sales will begin at 1 p.m. and regular games at 2 p.m. A minimum of 100 players is required for the $2,000 jackpot payout with a consolation payout of $1,000 if the minimum is not met. Call The Landing at 801-777-3841 for more information.
Spouses Club Welcome Social
The Hill Air Force Base Spouses Club will host a welcome social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Hill AFB Golf Course with food, games and prizes. The social is free and open to all eligible spouses with base access. No RSVP is necessary. The club is a non-profit, private organization comprised of the spouses of active-duty, retired and international, and reserve military members. Its aim is to provide a safe community with events throughout each month. For more information, email programs.hillspousesclub@gmail.com.
Team Hill Air Force Ball
Pull out your mess dress and formal attire. An Air Force Ball will be held Sept. 21 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center in Ogden. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be retired Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, former commander, Supreme Allied Command, Europe, SHAPE, Belgium and Headquarters, U.S. European Command. Ticket prices are E-4/GS-5 and below, $25; E-5 to E-6, GS-6 to GS-8, WG-10/WL-9/WS-6 and below, $35; E-7 to E-9, O-1 and above, GS-9/WG-11/WL-10/WS-7 and above, $45; community and all others, $45. Also, sponsor an Airmen E-4/GS-5 and below for $25. RSVP by Sept. 19. For tickets and more information, call Master Sgt. Fludd-Moss at 757-971-1422, 2nd Lt. Ozawa at 801-777-1311, or Master Sgt. Taylor at 801-777-3139.
Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.