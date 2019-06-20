Mountain View Inn new location
Check-in for the Mountain View Inn at Hill Air Force Base is now located at The Landing located at building 450, 7420 W. Miller Street. Guest rooms remain the same, but patrons should be aware of the new location for checking in. Call 801-777-1844, option 0, for more information.
Acrylic Painting Class
Join Arts & Crafts for acrylic painting from 5-8 p.m. June 20. The class is $25 for painting instruction and materials Class size is limited. Call 801-777-2649 for details.
Alpha Warrior Regional Competition
Support Hill AFB regional competition members competing against other bases from noon-4 p.m. June 21 at the Hess Fitness Center. Call 801-777-2762 for details.
Titleist Golf Demo Day
Join the base’s Hubbard Golf Course and experience the new 2019 line of Titleist golf equipment from 1-5 p.m. June 26. Receive a 10 percent discount on all in-stock products and special orders placed the same day. Call 801-777-3272 for details.
2019 Annual Fire Muster
Base employees are invited to a Fire Muster hosted by Hill Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services from 12:30-3:30 p.m. June 27 at Centennial Park. The Fire Muster will consists of competitions including a midnight alarm, fire truck pull, bucket brigade, make and break, and water battle. A “burger burn” will be held prior to the event. Four-person teams can register by June 26. For more information or to register, call Tiana at 801-775-3229.
LGPT Pride Luncheon
The Team Hill Special Observance Committee will host an LGBT Pride Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at The Landing. Cost of the luncheon is $16 and includes a choice of chicken piccata, roasted pork loin, or a vegetarian wrap. The event’s guest speaker will be Connell O’Donovan, a Utah-raised genealogist, historian and gay activist. For more information, call Staff Sgt. Masin at 801-586-3402 or Colleen at 801-777-9779. Also, search “Hill AFB Pride Community” on Facebook.
Freedom Fest 2019
A free concert featuring country artists Thompson Square and Easton Corbin will be held at 7 p.m. June 28 at the base’s Centennial Park. Free food, games, prizes, inflatables and circus artists will be available. The event is open to DOD ID cardholders and their guests. Call 801- 775-2084 for more information.
Single Airman waterfall zip line
Hike 1.5 miles into Waterfall Canyon located in Ogden to the TR Guest Ranch and experience four zip lines across the face of a 300-foot waterfall at 8 a.m. June 30. The trip is available to single Airmen only at a discounted price of $20. Limited space is available. Call Outdoor Recreation at 801-777-9666 for more information.
Employee Assistance Program
The Employee Assistance Program provides federal civilian employees and household family members free confidential resources to help manage normal, everyday life challenges that may affect job performance and personal well-being. In addition, a newer EAP program called Worklife4you services can also help 24/7 with items such as parenting, adoption, special needs and aging loved ones. For assistance call 800-222-0364 or visit for EAP www.FOH4You.com. For Worklife4you, visit www.worklife4you.com and use code “USAF.”
Visit 75fss.com for a comprehensive calendar of events.