2021 Air Force Assistance Fund: Campaign underway through April 23 at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign to raise funds for charities that provide support to Air Force families in need runs March 15 through April 23 at Hill Air Force Base.
The AFAF raises money for four charities: The Air Force Enlisted Village, the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, and the Air Force Aid Society.
“The Air Force Assistance Fund campaign has been supporting and providing assistance to our fellow Airmen, Guardians, families and retirees for over 47 years and this year is no different,” said Master Sgt. Demetrius Taula, a member of this year’s AFAF committee. “This is the only campaign that is supported by you, our fellow Airmen and Guardians, and I couldn’t think of a better opportunity to give back while also preserving a proud heritage and source of support for future generations of Airmen.”
Contributions benefit all Airmen and Guardians serving on active duty, as well as eligible Air National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, spouses, immediate family members and surviving family members of deceased retirees.
In order to continue to keep people safe and healthy through COVID-19, the AFAF campaign this year will rely heavily on virtual fundraising through the campaign’s established e-giving platforms, Taula said.
Airmen and Guardians may make donations by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/team/872986/ and clicking the donate button, or by texting “AFAF” to 50155.
Members may contribute via e-check, debit or credit card. To donate with a paper check, a donation form is available on the site, which can be filled out, printed, and mailed in along with the check. If the donor is a retiree, a payroll deduction plan is also available.
Unit key workers will be contacting members eligible to give in the coming weeks. Members can also reach out to Hill’s AFAF installation project officers who can put them in touch with their unit’s key worker.
Across the service, last year’s campaign raised $2.1 million toward the charities, even as the pandemic shutdowns were just starting the week after the campaign began. This year’s goal is $4.5 million.
The Air Force Aid Society helps active duty Airmen and Guardians in times of emergencies by providing loans and grants, and also supports base enhancement programs.
The AFAF is affiliated with four charitable organizations:
Air Force Aid Society
The charity provides Airmen and their families with financial assistance during emergencies, awards scholastic grants for Airmen furthering their education and supports various base-level community programs. For every $1 donated, the AFAS will donate $3 to help Airmen and Guardians in need.
Air Force Enlisted Village
The village located near Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field in Florida, provides care and support for retired enlisted members’ surviving spouses. Contributions also provide independent and assisted living and memory care so that surviving spouses can feel safe and secure in their communities.
LeMay Foundation
The foundation provides support through financial grants to help widows and widowers of all Air Force retirees, both officers and enlisted. The contributions ensure all military spouses receive the best standard of living so that they may live out their lives with dignity and care they so deserve.
Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation
The foundation located in San Antonio, Texas, provides living assistance, care and support to widowed spouses of retired Air Force officers.
Learn more about the AFAF charities at https://www.afassistancefund.org.
For more information on the Hill AFB campaign, contact AFAF Installation Project Officer 2nd Lt. Tierra Nikolaus at tierra.nikolaus@us.af.mil, or Assistant Project Officers Master Sgt. Brandon Takacs at brandon.takacs@us.af.mil, Master Sgt. Alissa Corallo at alissa.corallo@us.af.mil, or Master Sgt. Demetrius Taula at demetrius.taula@us.af.mil.