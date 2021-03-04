Last month, the 388th Fighter Wing recognized and celebrated outstanding Airmen across a variety of categories during a (mostly) virtual 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony. Congratulations to all the winners an archived live video is available to view here.
2020 Junior Enlisted Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Ryan Joplin, 388th Operations Support Squadron
2020 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Catherine Sautter, 421st Fighter Generation Squadron
2020 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Levi Hawkins, 388th OSS
2020 Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Andrew Fiegen, 421st Fighter Generation Squadron
2020 Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Mathew Riley, 34th Fighter Squadron
2020 Volunteer of the Year: Ms. Kenna Waters, Utah Test and Training Range
2020 Honor Guard Member of the Year: Airman 1st Class Tanner Thibodeaux, 388th Maintenance Group
2020 Civilian of the Year, Category I: Mr. Phillip Schulte, 388th MXG
2020 Civilian of the Year, Category II: Mrs. Sarah Conyers, 388th Operation Group
2020 Civilian of the Year, Category III: Mr. Chad Woods, 388th Fighter Wing Financial Management
2020 First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Maria Paucar, 388th MXG
2020 Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Mayra Ruiz, 388th MXG
2020 Team of the Year: 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Production Section
2020 Squadron of the Year: 421st Fighter Squadron