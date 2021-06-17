HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 419th Fighter Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Paul Strazz, 419th FW command chief, June 6, 2021. Strazz served 30 years in the Air Force, including 23 years in the Air Force Reserve.
Family, friends, and colleagues gathered for the ceremony where the chief reflected on his career. Over the past two years, Strazz served Airmen as the highest enlisted member in the wing.
During the ceremony, Strazz recognized people who influenced his career, gave special thanks to his family, and spoke about how the future of the 419th is in good hands.
“These Airmen are the reason we wake up every day motivated and inspired,” Strazz said. “They are the reason that people like me can retire in peace. The Air Force and country are being defended by better Airmen than myself.”
Strazz began his career as a Communication, Navigation, and Penetration Aids Systems Specialist in 1991. After seven years of active duty, his career path led him to 12 years in the 419th FW, six years in the 926th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and then ultimately back to the 419th where he took the role of command chief.
Replacing Strazz as command chief is Chief Master Sgt. Heather Richins. She will serve as the wing commander’s liaison to other senior officers, noncommissioned officers, base agencies, and community organizations. Command chiefs are also responsible for supervising, assisting, and monitoring programs affecting wing military members and their families.