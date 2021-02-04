75th Air Base Wing names 2020 annual award winners

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Members of Team Hill community gathered virtually to honor the 75th Air Base Wing’s annual award winners Jan. 29.
The theme for this year’s ceremony was Overcoming Obstacles, a tribute to the nominees and teams for their excellent contributions to the wing, the installation, and the Air Force in 2020, a year highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The competition was extremely steep and for those that competed, you are all winners. Thank you for all that you’ve done. I am absolutely honored to be working alongside of you. Congratulations to all of you,” said Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander.
The winners will go on to compete at the Air Force Sustainment Center.
This year’s winners:
Civilian Category I
April Williamson
75th Communications & Information Directorate
Civilian Category II
Deedra Nelson
75th Medical Group
Civilian Category III
Richard Taylor
75th Communications & Information Directorate
Volunteer of the Year
Airman 1st Class Jalil Williams
75th Communications & Information Directorate
Key Spouse of the Year
Jamie J. McElroy
75th Mission Support Group
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Brian J. Carpenter Jr.
75th Mission Support Group
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Adam Cooper
75th Medical Group
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Benjamin Doerfler
75th Mission Support Group
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Senior Master Sgt. Clyde Rankins
75th Mission Support Group
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Deshawn Scott
75th Mission Support Group
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Mary J. Jones
75th Mission Support Group
Team of the Year
Public Health
75th Medical Group