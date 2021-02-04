75th Air Base Wing names 2020 annual award winners

The 75th Air Base Wing named its 2020 annual award winners during a virtual ceremony Jan. 29 at Hill Air Force Base. The theme for this year’s ceremony was Overcoming Obstacles, a tribute to the nominees and teams for their excellent contributions during a year highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Members of Team Hill community gathered virtually to honor the 75th Air Base Wing’s annual award winners Jan. 29.

“The competition was extremely steep and for those that competed, you are all winners. Thank you for all that you’ve done. I am absolutely honored to be working alongside of you. Congratulations to all of you,” said Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander.

The winners will go on to compete at the Air Force Sustainment Center.

This year’s winners:

Civilian Category I

April Williamson

75th Communications & Information Directorate

Civilian Category II

Deedra Nelson

75th Medical Group

Civilian Category III

Richard Taylor

75th Communications & Information Directorate

Volunteer of the Year

Airman 1st Class Jalil Williams

75th Communications & Information Directorate

Key Spouse of the Year

Jamie J. McElroy

75th Mission Support Group

First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Brian J. Carpenter Jr.

75th Mission Support Group

Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Adam Cooper

75th Medical Group

Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Benjamin Doerfler

75th Mission Support Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. Clyde Rankins

75th Mission Support Group

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Deshawn Scott

75th Mission Support Group

Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Mary J. Jones

75th Mission Support Group

Team of the Year

Public Health

75th Medical Group

