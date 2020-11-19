75th CEG among winners of the 2020 AFMC Civil Engineer Awards

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 75th Civil Engineer Group is among the winners of the 2020 Air Force Materiel Command Civil Engineer Award winners and runners-up.
“All of these awards represent the excellence and professionalism of the 75th Civil Engineer Group. I’m especially proud of their hard work and dedication and wish the winners all the best at the Air Force competition,” said Buddy Briesmaster, 75th Civil Engineer Group director.
Balchen-Post Award
Winner: 75th Civil Engineer Squadron
EOD MasterBlaster Award (Airman)
Winner: Senior Airman Cody Patterson, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron
Air Force Emergency Manager of the Year (Military Emergency Manager)
Winner: Tech. Sgt. Bryan Scott, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron
Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award (CGO)
Winner: Capt. Daniel Lange, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron
Air Force Outstanding CE Unit Award (Large Base)
Runner up: 75th Civil Engineer Group
Major General Robert C. Thompson Resource Excellence Award
Runner up: 75th Civil Engineer Group
EOD MasterBlaster Award (NCO)
Runner up: Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Corona, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron
The AFMC winners move on to the Air Force-level competition.