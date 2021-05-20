HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Defenders with the 75th Security Forces Squadron commemorated National Police Week May 10-14 with a series of competitive and morale-building events.
75th SFS Commander, Lt. Col. Michael Twining, said police officers put their lives on the line each day protecting the communities they serve, often without much thanks and this is the time to say thank you.
“The men and women of the 75 SFS defend the Hill each day, 24/7,” he said. “They work long hours protecting the numerous Team Hill missions that are critical to our National Defense Strategy.”
Throughout the week, the squadron participated in a golf tournament, fun walk/run/ruck, pistol shoot, softball tournament, ceremonial guard mount, barbecue, and closing parade for base residents.
Former President John F. Kennedy declared Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in May 1962. The recognition has evolved into National Police Week, a time when, as a nation, the sacrifices of the law enforcement community are honored.