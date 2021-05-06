ABW leadership meets with base residents during town hall

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Air base wing leadership met with base residents April 29 for a quarterly privatized housing resident council meeting to discuss housing health and safety concerns, identify community improvements and present solutions for problems to installation leadership.
“The council is a great opportunity for the residents to meet with the wing leadership and discuss their neighborhood concerns and successes with the privatized housing,” said Justus Crawford, resident advocate for Hill Air Force Base. “Leadership has a privatized housing oversite role. They care about your quality of life in our housing and want to help address any concerns our residents may have and want to know if we are having any issues.”
Crawford serves as the liaison between residents, the Military Housing Office, and Boyer Hill Military Housing. He was on boarded to the new position in July 2020 to assist with resolving housing issues or expediting services through partnering meetings with MHO and BHMH managers.
Quarterly resident council meetings are open to all privatized housing residents and generally includes 75th Air Base Wing leaders, BHMH manager, MHO manager, neighborhood representatives and residents.
However, some meetings such as this one are set up for specifically for ABW leadership and base residents in order to openly discuss their housing concerns.
Crawford said this latest meeting offered some good discussion between residents and wing leadership. It also gave security forces a forum to discuss safety and security issues, as well as share with the residents how to report speeding and other security concerns in their neighborhoods by sending an email to 75SFS.S3.CommunityPolicing@us.af.mil.
Outside of the meetings, housing residents are encouraged to resolve disputes through BHMH where possible.
“It’s important to give them the first opportunity to assist you,” Crawford said. “However, if you are not satisfied with your service you should contact the Military Housing Office at 801-777-1840. If you still need assistance, contact me at 801-777-2353 or by email justus.crawford@us.af.mil.”