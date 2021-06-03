HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Materiel Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, visited Hill Air Force May 25-27.
The visit provided an opportunity for Cadell to meet with Airmen and see ongoing missions and training across the AFMC units based here.
“I’m here to meet with our Airmen and civilians at Hill Air Force Base to get feedback on how policies are being implemented, hear what’s on their minds, what we are doing right, what are we not doing right, and really try to get an assessment of where folks are at,” said Cadell.
On the first day of his visit, Cadell experienced the Infinity Cube, a sensory deprivation, bio-responsive mindfulness pod prototype.
Cadell then visited the 649th Munitions Squadron, which is tasked with the Air Force’s the Standard Air Munitions Package’s mission of placing bombs, missiles, and bullets on to aircraft pallets for shipment via cargo aircraft to warfighters around the globe.
He also fired the M18 pistol at Hill’s Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range, met with the Occupational Support Team embedded with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, and to visit the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, which serves as the “deployment machine” for all of Hill AFB Airmen.
On the second day of Cadell’s visit, he met with the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group’s Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Airmen and members of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, including the safety office, preventative maintenance office, and plating shop.
Cadell wrapped up his visit by hosting all-calls with Hill’s junior enlisted Airmen and non-commissioned officers to receive feedback on how AFMC leaders can better serve their Airmen.
“There are a lot of changes going on in our Air Force and in the Department of Defense right now,” said Cadell while speaking to junior Airmen. “We’re looking at how we assess Airmen, how we train them, and how we prepare them for an adversary in 2025.”