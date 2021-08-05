AFMC Connect August focus: Wellness

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Wellness is the AFMC Connect focus for August. Wellness is defined as the state of being in good health, and the Air Force recognizes a more healthful environment as a primary way to support the well-being of Airmen.
Wellness encompasses social, mental, physical and spiritual components. The Air Force structures Comprehensive Airman Fitness around these four domains when assessing the overall wellness state of Airmen.
Leaders can invest in Airmen by finding opportunities to facilitate health and wellness-seeking activities in the workplace. This emphasis on an Airman’s overall health supports a sense of being valued and can increase productivity.
Leaders can encourage a healthy environment by becoming familiar with the support resources available to Airmen and assist them in accessing them. A leader may find opportunities to champion wellness among the team when small groups congregate within the office setting, or when larger, more formal groups come together for organized activities.
To facilitate discussions on wellness, during gatherings in person or virtually, leaders can pose questions such as:
1. What does wellness mean to you?
2. What can I do to support Airmen’s wellness?
3. How can you support your co-workers wellness?
4. How can the team work together to facilitate a healthful environment?
More information on wellness is available on the AFMC website.
In addition, information on leading discussions can be found in the AFMC Connect Implementation Guide.