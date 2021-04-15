HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 75th Medical Group is among the 2020 Air Force Materiel Command Society of U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeons annual award winners.
“Master Sgt. Dela Calzada and Staff Sgt. O’Neill are exceptional Airmen, leaders, and wingmen. We’re lucky to have them as part of our Aerospace Medicine Team here at the Hill," said Col. Lance Nussbaum, 75th Medical Group's chief of aerospace medicine.
Olsen-Wegner Aerospace Medicine Technician of the Year (NCO category) — Staff Sgt. Sean O’Neill
Olsen-Wegner Aerospace Medicine Technician of the Year (SNCO category) — Master Sgt. Raymond Dela Calzada
The AFMC winners move on to the Air Force-level competition.